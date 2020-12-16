Sonendo® Launches 500K Club Charitable Initiative

The 500,000 th patient is Kate Fleming, a 30-year-old woman based in Arizona, treated by Dr. Brian Hays of Canyon Ridge Endodontics . Fleming reflects positively on her surprisingly comfortable root canal experience – "I was hurting a lot before my root canal. The GentleWave Procedure went very smoothly, and I experienced no pain during or after the treatment. I would highly recommend it to anyone in need of a root canal treatment."

To commemorate the milestone, and as part of the 500K Club initiative, Sonendo will donate $5 to the local Orange County Ronald McDonald House for every photograph uploaded featuring the GentleWave System posed alongside a doctor, staff, or patients. The mission of Ronald McDonald house is to build a world where all children have access to medical care and their families are supported and actively involved in their children's care.

All GentleWave Users are encouraged to upload a photo at 500K.Sonendo.com and anyone can participate. Once uploaded, approved photos will be featured on the newly launched 500K Club page at Sonendo.com/500KClub.

"We are humbled by the interest and excitement the GentleWave Procedure has generated, and are grateful to the many clinicians, staff and patients who have made this journey possible," said Bjarne Bergheim, Sonendo's President & CEO. "The 500K Club is a way for us to give something back as we celebrate this significant achievement. It is also a fun and interactive way for the growing GentleWave User community to participate in the celebration while supporting a good and important cause."

ABOUT THE GENTLEWAVE SYSTEM

The GentleWave System uses patented, novel technology to deliver optimal cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system —even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide—and leaves more of the tooth structure intact1,2. Most GentleWave Procedures can be performed in one visit3 and in general, patients find the procedure to be comfortable and report minimal to no pain after the procedure4. Additionally, the System releases virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use5, which potentially reduces the threat of spread of airborne infection to patients, clinicians, and their staff. Procedure instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and are single use, hence minimize the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

Patients interested in learning more about the GentleWave Procedure, the alternative to traditional root canal treatment, or to find providers can visit GentleWave.com.

ABOUT SONENDO

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com.

