Sonendo® Appoints Michael Smith as Chief Commercial Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ – Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, announced today the appointment of Michael Smith as its Chief Commercial Officer. Michael Smith brings more than 20 years of international experience working across a range of medical device and healthcare technology companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Sonendo," said Bjarne Bergheim, Sonendo's President and CEO. "Michael's diverse commercial experience across multiple geographies, unique understanding of the medical device and dental markets, along with a record of success as a global sales and marketing thought leader will be tremendous assets for us as we continue to bring the GentleWave Procedure to a wider audience. The GentleWave Procedure is transforming the way root canal procedures are being done, and we are excited to have Michael lead and drive our commercial efforts."

Prior to joining Sonendo, Mr. Smith served as Vice President of Global Product, Marketing and Innovation at Align Technology, a publicly traded company and manufacturer of the Invisalign system. In this role, he was responsible for the end-to-end development and commercialization of a range of the company's new products and programs in addition to leading its global orthodontic channel. Prior to that role, he was Align's Director of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Before joining Align, Mr. Smith worked in a range of sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at DePuy Orthopedics, a Johnson & Johnson company, and Vygon, a supplier of single-use medical products. In addition to his multi-national corporate experience, Mr. Smith also co-founded a medical device sales training company and has authored several books and publications on selling. He holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Leeds, an MBA from Warwick Business School and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Executive Coaching from Henley Business School.

"I am really excited to be joining the Sonendo team," said Mr. Smith. "There aren't many truly disruptive, yet clinically proven technologies such as the GentleWave System. I believe this presents a great opportunity to help further shape an industry and to advance the company's growth. Having seen first-hand the impact that a disruptive technology can have in the dental industry with Align, I am optimistic that together we can emulate that success as we seek to further expand the global adoption of the GentleWave Procedure through commercial excellence."

About Sonendo® and TDO® Software

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment1,2,3. The System produces virtually no aerosols4 as it is closed-loop and the procedure is performed with a single-use, sterilized instrument, which eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. For most patients, the procedure can be performed in a single visit5, which reduces the risk of exposure to virus and improves convenience, with minimal to no pain reported post-procedure1. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of one of the most widely used endodontic practice management software solutions in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

