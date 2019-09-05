Sonendo Named To Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Sonendo Ranks No. 19 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8,657 Percent

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Sonendo, developer of the GentleWave® System, is No. 19 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"It is an honor to be named to this year's Inc. 5000 list. This recognition exemplifies the dedication, agility and hard work of our team as we pursue our mission of Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®," said Sonendo President, and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim.

The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list shows significant growth compared with prior lists. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow, or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2,3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

