Soneil Investments Acquires Two GTA East Industrial Assets for $120M

"We are excited to continue our 2021 momentum by adding these properties to our portfolio" says Neil Jain, President and CEO of Soneil Investments. "Both assets have rents 25-30% below market rent as well as excess land in the case of South Blair, which aligns perfectly with our add-value strategy."

Industrial real estate has remained the most targeted asset class in commercial real estate, with Toronto in particular proving itself to be a leading North American city for investment. As vacancy rates remain at an all time low and surging rents are fueled by e-commerce-driven shifts in consumer habits, capital continues to flood the asset class searching for quality product.

"We've been acquiring industrial assets in GTA East since the early 2000's" says Sach Jain, Chairman of Soneil Group of Companies. "The area has long been undervalued from an industrial perspective until the recent rise of rents over the last few years, so we look forward to the growth that these markets will continue to have."

About Soneil Investments:

Soneil Investments is one of Canada's leading private real estate corporations with a portfolio of over three million square feet. Soneil owns and manages office, industrial, and retail space across the Greater Toronto Area. Their core strategy lies in investing in assets with stable returns and uncovering opportunities to extract significant value. Soneil continues to seek further opportunities to invest in real estate investments, developments, and most recently to raise external capital.

SOURCE Soneil Investments

For further information: Public Relations, [email protected], +1 905 565 0360

Related Links

http://soneilinvestments.com/

