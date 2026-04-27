Sona Nanotech Showcases Cancer Therapy Results At Prestigious Industry Cancer Conferences

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HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio presented data from its first-in-human early feasibility study for its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") last week in San Diego. Dr. Giacomantonio has also been accepted to present Sona's data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") annual meeting May 29 – June 2, 2026, a conference centered on scientific innovation and its translation into practical patient-centered clinical application.

Dr. Giacomantonio commented, "AACR is the premier stage for sharing breakthrough science, and it was exciting to see our Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy align so well with the conference's focus on overcoming immunotherapy resistance. The feedback we received on our clinical study was incredibly encouraging and confirms for us that we're on the right path toward offering new hope to patients who have run out of options. Next, we are delighted to have been invited to share our compelling data to the more industry-focused ASCO conference."

The presentation highlights the initial safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity from this study which demonstrated a complete response in treated indicative tumors in six out of ten late-stage melanoma patients who had previously failed on standard of care immunotherapy. This study is a critical milestone in the Company's mission to treat immunotherapy-resistant solid tumors in humans. A manuscript detailing these results is currently being prepared for submission to a leading peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Sona's first-in-human study results speak to a persistent unmet need that remains the dominant conversation in the melanoma community. The Melanoma Research Alliance noted in October 2025 that roughly half of advanced melanoma patients still do not respond to -- or develop resistance to -- currently approved immunotherapies. Sona's study was conducted in patients from precisely this refractory group.

Next month's ASCO annual meeting is the world's most significant gathering of oncology professionals, serving as the premier global stage for the unveiling of practice-changing clinical research. Each year, more than 40,000 oncology experts, patient advocates, and industry leaders from over 150 countries convene to present and discuss the latest advances in clinical cancer care. Known for its focus on the "bench-to-bedside" transition, the meeting features groundbreaking abstracts and clinical trial results that directly influence the standard of care for patients worldwide.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy (THT) uses proprietary gold nanorods that absorb infrared light to deliver precise heat directly to a tumor. This therapeutic heating (42-48°C) is designed to stimulate the immune system, shrink tumors, inactivate cancer stem cells, and increase blood flow to the site. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to secure the remaining required regulatory approvals for the Pilot Study, enroll study participants in a timely manner, successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Sona Nanotech Inc.

David Regan, CEO, +1-902-442-0653, [email protected]