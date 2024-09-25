SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, the only TRUE Zero Waste Platinum festival in the world, returns from 4th to 6th October in Formentera

CORUÑA, Spain, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, the festival on the paradisiacal island of Formentera - will host just 350 people again this year from the 4th to the 6th of October. Having achieved the TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification this July, the event is a truly unique meeting of music, nature, gastronomy, beer and positive impact. Working with local partners it gives its guests a chance to (re)discover the island through activities and guided walks - committed to a 0 Waste policy with a focus on reduction and reuse. As in previous years, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia will offer a programme of performances and activities spread across different parts of the island that will be kept secret until the start of the festival. The line-up, as is now tradition, will not be revealed until the 4th of October itself and will be made up of new international talents who will share the stage with other more renowned artists who are rarely to be found on the festival scene in Spain. In addition, this year's ticket sales are also available on their website for the UK and Germany.

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia

With a secret musical line-up as its backbone, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has been building a unique experience with the firm intention of paying tribute to one of the most beautiful islands in the world. A Mediterranean tasting menu curated by a Michelin Star chef is paired with the best beer brewed in Galicia to be enjoyed by just 350 people. As has been customary since its inception, the festival will once again collaborate with the Save Posidonia project, which seeks to protect this marine plant of paramount importance and raise awareness of the need to preserve it.

In line with this commitment to positive impact, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia announced its TRUE Platinum certification as the only Zero Waste festival in the world by the GBCI® (Green Business Certification Inc.™) this July. A new milestone in its quest to continue improving after achieving zero emissions since 2021. In its last edition, the festival worked on various measures that led it to achieve an impressive waste diversion rate of 99.3%, making a definitive commitment to the circular economy and optimising the reduction and reuse of everything related to consumption during the event.

https://son.estrellagalicia.es/festivales/posidonia-en/

