Something to Wag About: Petsecure and Pet Valu Join Together to Bring Value and Convenience to Pet Parents

WINNIPEG, MB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Petsecure, Canada's largest pet insurance provider, and Pet Valu Canada Inc., the leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies in Canada, today announced a new collaboration to enhance pet care with greater ease, value, and peace of mind for Canadian pet parents.

This exclusive, multi-year collaboration brings together two of Canada's most trusted names in pet care. Customers will gain easier access to trusted pet care resources, exclusive savings on both insurance and retail products, and a more connected experience supporting their pets -- from everyday essentials to long-term health protection.

This new collaboration delivers meaningful, ongoing value that flows both ways. Customers of the Pet Valu family of stores across Canada, including Pet Valu®, Bosley's by Pet Valu®, Paulmac's Pets®, Total Pet® and Tisol® are eligible to receive a discount when purchasing a new Petsecure pet health insurance policy: an *exclusive 10 per cent discount for Pet Valu's Your Rewards™ members with a completed My Pet Profile, and a 5 per cent discount for all other Pet Valu customers. Existing Petsecure policyholders will be eligible for special offers at Pet Valu stores.

"Our goal has always been to support the health and well-being of pets, and this new relationship with Pet Valu is a natural fit," said Daniel Kennedy, Senior Vice President, and Chief Digital Officer at Definity. "By aligning our strengths, we can offer pet owners a seamless experience that provides both the protection they need and the products they trust, making it easier than ever to be a great pet parent."

"We are pleased to work with Petsecure to provide devoted pet lovers across Canada with additional expertise and value, so their pets have access to well-rounded care when they need it," said Greg Ramier, Chief Executive Officer at Pet Valu. "Like Pet Valu, Petsecure is a trusted Canadian brand, that is committed to supporting pets, and pet parents, through all stages of their lives."

*Subject to terms and conditions.

About Petline Insurance Company

As the first licensed insurance company in Canada to focus solely on pet insurance, Petline has been a leader in the pet insurance market since 1989. Operating under the Definity family of companies, Petline offers a variety of product lines, including its flagship brand, Petsecure pet health insurance, and Peppermint Pet Health Insurance as a lower-cost option. Petline also underwrites for various programs, providing diverse coverage options with unique benefits. Petline helps Canadian pets live longer and healthier lives by enabling their owners to access top-tier pet health care.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Petsecure

Media Contact: Michael Filion, Manager, Public and Media Relations, 226.750.6483, [email protected]