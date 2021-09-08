Solution Financial Virtually Opens The Market
Sep 08, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer, Solution Financial Inc., Sean Hodgins, Chief Financial Officer, Solution Financial Inc., and Randy Smyth, Chairman of the Board, Solution Financial Inc., ("Solution Financial" or the "Company") (TSX: SFI), and their team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Solution Financial commenced operations in western Canada in 2004 and recently expanded into Ontario and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Auto provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada. For more information visit http://www.solution.financial/.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Hodgins, (778) 318-1514.
Share this article