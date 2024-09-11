Solnul® Gains Health Canada Approval as a Prebiotic, Paving the Way for Canadian Market Expansion

The patented prebiotic ingredient builds on their existing regulatory dossier, including health claims from Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) and structure/function claims in the U.S.

CARBERRY, MB, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MSP Starch Products Inc. (MSP), the Canadian innovator behind Solnul® resistant potato starch, is thrilled to announce its recent success in securing a Master File acceptance from Health Canada, officially establishing Solnul® as a prebiotic ingredient for Natural Health Products. This major achievement is a testament to Solnul®'s research including consumption of 3.5 g of resistant potato starch produced a prebiotic effect in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, validating Solnul® as the first ever low dose prebiotic resistant starch.

Solnul® Prebiotic (Resistant Potato Starch) (CNW Group/Solnul)

With this acceptance, Solnul® now holds a highly respected position within Canada's prebiotic roster, highlighting its ability to meet Health Canada's rigorous review process and potential to positively impact gut health for many Canadians. The recognition from Health Canada not only strengthens the credibility of Solnul® with international brands but allows them to rollout a single formulation across multiple countries with similar claims at the same 3.5 g dose. It also benefits Canada by enhancing the standing of Canadian innovations in the global gut health market.

The list of approved Health Canada claims for Solnul® include:

Prebiotic

Helps stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria (such as bifidobacteria) in the intestine/gut

"This is a big win for resistant starch and for Canada. Getting Health Canada's approval is not just a great business achievement; it's also really meaningful to us. There's something special about selling right here at home, where we can directly support the health and well-being of Canadians while working toward our goal of bringing resistant starch back into modern diets," said the Chief Growth Officer of MSP Starch Products Inc., Jason Leibert.

"We're really excited for Canada to tap into the momentum that's been growing around Solnul® over the past few years in places like Australia and the U.S."

As the global demand for sustainable, natural and effective gut health products continues to rise, Solnul® stands out as an upcycled, well-tolerated and scientifically backed prebiotic ingredient. This recognition from Health Canada will undoubtedly strengthen Solnul®'s efforts to expand into new markets and solidify its presence in the health and wellness industry both domestically and abroad.

About Solnul®

Solnul® is an upcycled, patented resistant starch ingredient used by formulators of dietary supplements and functional food and beverage. It is backed by a body of clinical and scientific research proving efficacy at low doses, exceptional tolerability and multi-functionality. It labels as a prebiotic dietary fibre, and is Upcycled Certified™, FODMAP Friendly, Gluten-Free, Glyphosate Residue Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit www.solnul.com

SOURCE Solnul

For more information, please contact: Cara Kennedy, Director of Marketing, [email protected]