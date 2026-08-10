SOLIZE PARTNERS and Dassault Systèmes Form Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- SOLIZE PARTNERS Corporation and Dassault Systèmes in Japan have entered into a 'Consulting & System Integration Partner Program' agreement to help manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

From left to right: Mahadevan V. S, CEO & Director of SOLIZE PARTNERS India, Yusuke Inoue, Representative Director & President of SOLIZE PARTNERS Corporation and Philippe Godbout, Managing Director, Japan

The agreement was formally signed in Tokyo by Yusuke Inoue, President of SOLIZE PARTNERS Corporation; Philippe Godbout, Managing Director, Japan, Dassault Systèmes; and Mahadevan V. S., CEO & Director of SOLIZE PARTNERS India, marking a new chapter in the long-standing collaboration between the SOLIZE Group and Dassault Systèmes.

As a partner in Japan, SOLIZE PARTNERS will combine its engineering and manufacturing expertise with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support customers across the product lifecycle--from design and engineering to manufacturing--enabling faster development, improved quality, reduced costs and greater collaboration.

For more than 35 years, SOLIZE PARTNERS has helped manufacturers solve complex engineering challenges through engineering services, digital technologies and additive manufacturing. Founded in 1981, Dassault Systèmes provides a portfolio of solutions for industries in the manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare and infrastructure and cities sectors. The company's 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates capabilities for 3D modeling, simulation, collaboration and data intelligence.

The partnership addresses a growing industry challenge: while manufacturers continue investing in digital technologies, many struggle to maximize value due to disconnected engineering data and the loss of critical product development knowledge. Together, SOLIZE PARTNERS and Dassault Systèmes will help organizations integrate engineering and business data, improve knowledge utilization and create connected digital engineering environments that enable faster, better-informed decision-making.

The agreement also builds on the SOLIZE Group's long-standing relationship with Dassault Systèmes in India. For more than 25 years, SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd has delivered consulting, implementation and support services across the Dassault Systèmes portfolio, including CATIA, ENOVIA and DELMIA applications, and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The new partnership enables SOLIZE PARTNERS in Japan to leverage this extensive experience, technical expertise and proven delivery capabilities to better serve manufacturers across Japan.

This partnership marks another milestone in the SOLIZE Group's global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to helping manufacturers transform engineering and manufacturing through connected digital technologies and practical engineering expertise.

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Archana Bhambhani, [email protected]