Solidion Technology Granted 7 New Patents on Composite Anode Materials For Batteries Targeting Humanoid Robots, Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Data Centers and the Lunar Economy

The newly granted patents further strengthen an already globally leading portfolio of patents on anode materials for high-energy and fast-charging lithium batteries

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced the grant of 7 new US patents, bringing the Company's IP portfolio to the total of 130 US patents alone on anode materials for lithium batteries.

Graphene-confined Si-rich composite anodes for lithium-ion batteries

Solidion's silicon anode is engineered to (i) deliver a longer uptime for AI data centers on the ground or in the space; (ii) extend the flying range of an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone; (iii) increase the operational time of a humanoid robot on one battery charge; and (iv) drive EV battery technology to a lower cost and provide a higher energy density, significantly extending the EV driving range.

One of the globally leading silicon anode materials is produced from chemical vapor deposition (CVD) of Si in pores of highly porous carbon particles. This technology has several major drawbacks, due to the use of a silane gas-based feedstock, which is known to be scarce in North America, highly explosive, costly and challenging to produce, transport, and store. Additionally, current porous carbon particles are incapable of accepting more than 50% of silane-derived Si in their pores, a feature which significantly compromises the achievable cell energy density.

Solidion's patented Si anode technology overcomes these technical and economical obstacles by using an innovative combination of three strategies:

(1) Higher energy density: well-designed porous graphene balls that can readily accommodate up to 90% Si in the graphene/Si composite;

(2) Lower cost: A low-cost silane-free process that is safer, faster, and lower cost; and

(3) Domestically sourced feedstock (no supply-chain disruption issue): for instance, graphene is produced by Solidion's affiliated company (Global Graphene Group) from biomass, which is abundant in North America.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane-gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.

Investor Contact: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]