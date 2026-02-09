Solid Hook Inc. Announces Expanded Industrial Machinery Moving & Rigging Capabilities to Support Growing Manufacturing Infrastructure Across Toronto & the GTA

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Solid Hook Inc. has announced an expansion of its industrial machinery moving, rigging, and millwrighting capabilities to meet the rising demand for safe, coordinated equipment relocation and plant-level support across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. This strategic development strengthens the company's role in supporting Ontario's rapidly evolving manufacturing and production landscape.

As businesses modernize facilities, relocate operations, or upgrade production environments, the need for dependable heavy-equipment handling has increased significantly. Solid Hook's expanded services focus on the safe movement, positioning, and integration of industrial machinery within active facilities--prioritizing precision, coordinated planning, and minimal downtime.

"Demand for professional machinery moving continues to rise as Ontario's manufacturing and processing sectors scale," said a spokesperson for Solid Hook Inc. "Our expanded capabilities allow us to support more facilities, respond faster, and provide the full scope of industrial relocation services required in today's environment."

The company's growth includes a reinforced safety and compliance framework--featuring enhanced onsite procedures, certified personnel, and project-specific hazard assessments. Solid Hook's teams operate under stringent safety protocols, including Lockout/Tagout (LOTO), Job Hazard Analysis (JHA), and WSIB-covered, fully insured operations. These standards ensure safe execution inside busy manufacturing plants, research environments, production facilities, and commercial industrial sites.

In addition to expanded field capacity, Solid Hook has strengthened its operational coverage across Toronto, the GTA, and key industrial corridors throughout Ontario. This includes increased availability for project planning, site assessments, plant relocations, shutdown support, and coordinated multi-day industrial moves.

Solid Hook has supported a wide range of industrial and commercial operations across Ontario, assisting organizations during facility upgrades, relocations, workflow reconfigurations, and equipment commissioning projects. By combining machinery moving, rigging, and millwrighting under one service umbrella, the company provides a streamlined, end-to-end approach for organizations looking to minimize operational disruption.

"Our goal is to ensure that companies across Toronto and GTA have access to reliable, professional industrial moving support," the spokesperson added. "As facilities expand and adopt new technologies, we're committed to delivering the safe and efficient execution they depend on."

