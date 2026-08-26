Solid Gold Resources Corp. Announces Results of Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Solid Gold Resources Corp. ("Solid Gold") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Shareholders holding 5,002,500 shares or approximately 17.35% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting and voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") involving Solid Gold, Apitipi Anicinapek Nation and Apitipi Anicinapek Asini Resources Corp. (the "Purchaser"). The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, including the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), and is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

For additional details of the voting results of the Arrangement Resolution, see the Company's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Solid Gold Resources Corp.

Solid Gold Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company that holds a contiguous block of 1,182 mining claims covering over 21,000 hectares in the Lake Abitibi area of Northern Ontario, near the Porcupine-Destor Fault zone. Solid Gold's common shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange in 2013; Solid Gold is not currently listed on any stock exchange and is a reporting issuer in default.

About Apitipi Anicinapek Nation

Apitipi Anicinapek Nation is a Treaty 9 First Nation whose territory includes lands in the Lake Abitibi area of Northern Ontario. Through the Purchaser, AAN is establishing a new Indigenous-led mineral exploration company committed to consultation, environmental stewardship, community employment and economic participation.

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "potential", "risk", "anticipated", "future", or "opportunity" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "shall", or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Solid Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Solid Gold Resources Corp.

For more information please contact: Andre Tanguay, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (905) 621-1670, Email: [email protected]