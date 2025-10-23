SOLiD Brings Industry-Leading In-Building Communications Solutions to the Canadian Market

-- Tier 1 Canadian mobile network operator to deploy the SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G DAS platform --

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- SOLiD, the cellular in-building coverage leader, is now offering the company's industry-leading ALLIANCE 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) solution in Canada. This market expansion takes place as SOLiD is awarded a contract to supply DAS equipment for one of the largest public transportation projects in Canada.

SOLiD expanded the popular ALLIANCE 5G DAS platform to support the radio frequency (RF) bands used by Canadian mobile network operators (MNOs), including new 5G TDD bands. These DAS solutions incorporate fiber-to-the-edge and fiber-to-coax options in a highly scalable platform.

With an innovative modular design, ALLIANCE 5G DAS allows building owners to provide the affordable in-building coverage and capacity needed today, and scale to add new bands or sectors in the future. This modularity also protects existing investments from technological changes, enabling incremental updates to avoid rip-and-replace scenarios.

"SOLiD has delivered thousands of high-performance DAS platforms worldwide to provide reliable multi-operator coverage throughout a wide range of challenging environments," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "We are pleased to bring our expertise to support the Canadian market with seamless in-building connectivity, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve productivity, boost customer satisfaction, and increase property values."

SOLiD (SOLiD Gear, Inc.) is the Americas region operations of SOLiD, Inc., a publicly traded, Korean-based global technology company. SOLiD's headquarters in Dallas will serve the Canadian market in addition to the U.S.

SOLiD communications solutions for the Canadian market are available through authorized distributors, system integrators, and a Tier 1 mobile network operator. To learn more, visit solid.com/Canada.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues -- from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, small and mid-sized "Middleprise" buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need and every budget with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, SOLiD BARS™, and Open RAN radio solutions. For more information, visit www.solid.com.

