Soles4Souls Canada supports people impacted by poverty through custom shoe drop on Ossington Avenue

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As holiday shoppers hunt for the perfect gifts, Soles4Souls Canada, a non-profit that creates opportunity for people across Canada and the world, is inviting Torontonians to pause and consider what truly matters this season. So, Soles4Souls Canada (S4S) is transforming a trendy Ossington office window into a pop-up "shoe store." However, instead of fashionable, high-demand footwear, the display will feature worn and well-used shoes -- a stark reminder for those in need who cannot afford a new pair of shoes.

Working with their AOR FUSE Create, S4S wanted to highlight how the organization helps people reach their potential by providing them with dignity through basic necessities like shoes.

"For many of the people we support, a pair of shoes isn't just footwear -- it's dignity, mobility, and the ability to take the next step in life," said Lisa O'Keefe, Vice President, Community Partnerships at Soles4Souls Canada. "We're thrilled to collaborate with FUSE as we grow our presence in Canada and raise awareness for this basic yet powerful need."

Running now for the month of December, the display at 45 Ossington Avenue features four signature shoe styles, complete with signature store-front launch materials. These shoes are accompanied by a QR code driving viewers to donate directly to Soles4Souls Canada. The campaign expands beyond Ossington with temporary in-store displays at the HOKA store in the Eaton Centre.

"Our goal is to show, in the simplest way possible, that shoes most of us take for granted can be life-changing for someone else," said Steve Miller, Partner & Executive Creative Director at FUSE Create. "We wanted our storefront to stop people in their tracks and get them thinking."

This year's shoe line juxtaposes holiday consumerism with a reminder of how much impact a single pair of shoes can have. For any interview requests or to organize a site visit, please contact Vanessa Francone ([email protected]).

