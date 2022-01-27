Solas Energy® Consulting Advises on $500 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Solas Energy Consulting acted as the key technical advisor to GIP in its $500 million investment in BrightNight, LLC. Tweet this

"Our work with GIP and their financial investment in BrightNight demonstrates their commitment to a clean energy future. We are pleased to have supported this project to further decarbonize BrightNight's energy generation portfolio," stated Paula McGarrigle, Co-founder and Managing Director of Calgary-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc.

The new capital facility provided by GIP's investment will allow BrightNight, as an IPP, to offer its customers a single point of service from development through operations.

About Solas Energy Consulting

Solas Energy Consulting provides comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, energy storage, grid modernization, and electric vehicles (EV). With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides its clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at www.solasenergyconsulting.com

SOURCE Solas Energy Consulting

For further information: Evelyn Carpenter, +1-619-261-5663, [email protected]