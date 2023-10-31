SOLARVEST ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TSX-V: SVS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Michael Farley has been appointed as President of the Company effective immediately following the resignation of Mr. Claes Ellegaard who has agreed to tender his resignation.

Mr. Farley is an entrepreneur and corporate, business advisor to health and wellness companies in international markets. Dr. Farley was involved in dozens of financial, market entry and M&A transactions since the early 2000s. He is also partnered with a corporate advisory firm in Switzerland offering IR services to NA life science small caps in Europe. In the 1990s, Mr. Farley managed technology and investment programs at the Canadian Foreign Affairs Department. He holds a PhD in the Philosophy of Science from the Université de Montréal.

Solarvest is also pleased to announce that Mr. Garth Greenham has been appointed as COO of the Company effective October 31, 2023.

Mr. Greenham is an executive of the Company and a corporate director with an extensive record with both privately-held and publicly-traded health care companies. He served as President of the global aquaculture division of Novartis Inc. He started his career with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) where he served 15 years mostly with McNeil Pharmaceutical in numerous management positions in Operations and Contract & Export Sales. He joined Cobequid Life Sciences Inc.(KQR) and served as Director of Sales, Marketing & Operations for nine years and helped grow the company to global leader in the field of aquaculture animal vaccines.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Claes Ellegaard for his tenure during challenging times for the Company.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX-V nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: For more information, visit http://www.solarvest.ca/ or contact: Michael Farley, Email: [email protected]