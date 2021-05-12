Solaris To Update Reporting at La Verde

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure and advises that it will amend and update the June 20, 2018 technical report for La Verde (the "2018 Report").

The mineral resources and economic analysis for La Verde based on the 2018 Report are not supported by a compliant report and should not be relied on until supported by a compliant National Instrument 43-101 technical report.

La Verde has been on care and maintenance since 2016 and the Company does not currently have exploration plans for it.

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the statement of preparing an update to the June 20, 2018 technical report for La Verde. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company's ability to complete an updated technical report at La Verde and its exploration plans for the future. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

