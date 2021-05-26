Solaris Reports 1,029m of 0.73% CuEq From Surface, Expands Warintza Central to +1,100m Strike; Maiden Drilling Set to Commence at Warintza East

Highlights

Three additional holes at Warintza Central, as detailed below, have extended the drill defined envelope of high-grade mineralization to the east and west over a strike length of over 1,100m and open and to a depth up to 1,200m , with the highest-grade mineralization starting at surface





SLS-21 was collared on the eastern side of Warintza Central and drilled into an open volume to the east, returning 1,029 m of 0. 73 % CuEq¹, including 420m of 0.83% CuEq ¹ from surface , extending the limits of mineralization to the east, with the hole terminating prematurely in mineralized porphyry





SLS-22 was collared on the north-western side of Warintza Central and drilled into an open volume to the west, returning 238 m of 0. 68 % CuEq¹, including 100 m of 0. 77 % CuEq¹, extending the limits of mineralization in this direction





SLS-23 was collared on the south-western side of Warintza Central and drilled to the west, returning 548 m of 0. 42 % CuEq¹, including 352 m of 0 .46 % CuEq¹ from surface, extending the limit of mineralization in this direction





Maiden drilling is set to commence at Warintza East, which is one of the five main targets within the 5km x 5km cluster of copper porphyries identified on the property and has a similar geochemical and geophysical expression as Warintza Central





To date, 31 holes have been drilled at Warintza Central with results reported for 22 of these. Unusually heavy rain in Ecuador has significantly impacted the pace of drilling productivity and platform construction over recent months, however weather conditions are now sporadically improving and the planned ramp-up of drilling activities is expected to resume

(1) No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early-stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries is not yet available. Solaris defines copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 × Mo (%) + 0.73 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb and Au - US$1,500/oz.

Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Our latest drilling continues to expand Warintza Central towards our goal of defining a large, high-grade, open pit resource supported by a robust dataset. The first-ever drill program set to commence at Warintza East is a major milestone in our exploration program, and we note the similarity of the target to Warintza Central in geochemical and geophysical expression."

Warintza East

Warintza East is located approximately 1km east of Warintza Central at slightly lower elevation with gentler topography. The first hole, SLSE-01, is being collared in weathered porphyry stockwork mineralization uncovered by earthworks during drilling platform construction.

The target is defined by overlapping copper and molybdenum anomalies, measuring approximately 1,200m in diameter, with similar values to Warintza Central. Importantly, the corresponding high-conductivity anomaly extends continuously from Warintza Central through the target to the east (refer to Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Long Section of 3D Geophysics Looking Northeast

Note to Figure 1: Figure looks northeast and depicts high-conductivity geophysical anomaly (defined at 100 ohm-m) generated from 3D inversion of electromagnetic data, encompassing from left to right Warintza West, Central, East and the newly-discovered Yawi target (Warintza South lies off image to south).

Figure 2 – Long Section of Warintza Central Drilling Looking Southeast

Figure 3 – Plan View

Table 1 – Warintza Central Assay Results

Hole ID Date Reported From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) CuEq¹ (%) SLS-23 May 26, 2021 10 558 548 0.31 0.02 0.06 0.42 Including 10 362 352 0.34 0.02 0.06 0.46 SLS-22 86 324 238 0.52 0.03 0.06 0.68 Including 86 186 100 0.61 0.04 0.06 0.77 SLS-21 2 1031 1029 0.63 0.02 0.04 0.73 Including 2 422 420 0.72 0.02 0.05 0.83 SLS-20 April 19, 2021 18 706 688 0.35 0.04 0.05 0.51 Including 18 384 366 0.44 0.04 0.04 0.60 SLS-18 78 875 797 0.62 0.05 0.06 0.83 Including 80 450 370 0.71 0.05 0.07 0.94 SLS-17 12 506 494 0.39 0.02 0.06 0.50 SLS-16 Mar 22, 2021 20 978 958 0.63 0.03 0.06 0.77 Including 358 844 486 0.70 0.03 0.07 0.84 SLS-15 2 1231 1229 0.48 0.01 0.04 0.56 Including 2 1004 1002 0.52 0.01 0.04 0.60 Including 2 696 694 0.57 0.02 0.05 0.67 SLS-14 0 922 922 0.79 0.03 0.08 0.94 Including 34 884 850 0.82 0.03 0.08 0.98 Including 52 836 784 0.84 0.03 0.09 1.00 SLS-13 Feb 22, 2021 6 468 462 0.80 0.04 0.09 1.00 SLS-12 22 758 736 0.59 0.03 0.07 0.74 SLS-11 6 694 688 0.39 0.04 0.05 0.57 SLS-10 2 602 600 0.83 0.02 0.12 1.00 SLS-09 122 220 98 0.60 0.02 0.04 0.71 SLS-08 Jan 14, 2021 134 588 454 0.51 0.03 0.03 0.62 SLS-07 0 1067 1067 0.49 0.02 0.04 0.60 SLS-06 Nov 23, 2020 8 892 884 0.50 0.03 0.04 0.62 SLS-05 18 936 918 0.43 0.01 0.04 0.50 SLS-04 0 1004 1004 0.59 0.03 0.05 0.71 SLS-03 Sep 28, 2020 4 1014 1010 0.59 0.02 0.10 0.71 SLS-02 0 660 660 0.79 0.03 0.10 0.97 SLS-01 Aug 10, 2020 1 568 567 0.80 0.04 0.10 1.00 Notes to table: Results for SLS-19 delayed by geotechnical issues but are expected in the near future. Grades are uncut and true widths have not been determined.

Table 2 – Collar Locations for New Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) SLS-23 799765 9648033 1571 570.73 270 -60 SLS-22 799676 9648117 1443 562.12 270 -60 SLS-21 800191 9648059 1580 1031.57 70 -70 Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. ALS Labs is independent from Solaris. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the scientific and technical content has been compiled, reviewed, approved, and verified by Donald Taylor, MSc., PG, Director of Solaris who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Donald Taylor is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597). The data was verified using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards. ZTEM data quality was validated by a qualified external professional.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will" and "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including statements the dynamic 3D model on the Company's website will be updated for the latest results, and that the planned ramp-up of drilling activities is expected to resume. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company's ability to advance exploration efforts at the Warintza Project; the results of such exploration efforts; and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the SolarisManagement's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

