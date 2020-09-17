Solaris Announces New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "SLSSF"

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective today. The Company's U.S. listing will trade under the symbol "SLSSF" while the Company's primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SLS".

To be eligible for the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations, Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203, Email: [email protected]

