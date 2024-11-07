SolarBank Expands into the projected $395 Billion Data Center Market as Developer and Strategic Partner

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN; Cboe CA: SUNN, FSE: GY2) ("SolarBank" or the "Company"), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, announces its strategic expansion into the rapidly growing data center market. In alignment with its commitment to harnessing clean energy technologies, SolarBank intends to pursue opportunities as a developer, owner, and strategic partner in data center infrastructure, supporting the demand for high-performance, sustainable energy solutions within the sector.

Entering a Booming Sector

The global data center market, projected to reach $395 billion by 2030(1), has seen exponential growth driven by surging demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry's vast energy requirements underscore an urgent need for scalable, eco-friendly solutions — a need that SolarBank is uniquely positioned to fulfill with its expertise in renewable energy.

Industry Leaders and Investment Trends

SolarBank's entry into the data center sector places it alongside leading global companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook (Meta Platforms), and Apple—all Fortune 500 companies that are heavily invested in expanding data center capacity. Collectively, these tech giants have invested over $100 billion in data center infrastructure over the past five years, with each committed to advancing sustainable and energy-efficient operations to meet worldwide data demands.

Prominent data center providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne have also made substantial investments to address the digital economy's need for resilient and efficient data facilities. SolarBank's focus on sustainability aligns well with the priorities of these industry leaders as they work toward reducing environmental impact.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

As SolarBank expands into this market, it is actively exploring partnerships and ownership opportunities with key players in data center infrastructure. By leveraging partnerships and its own development capabilities, SolarBank aims to deliver energy-efficient, carbon-reducing data center solutions that support both immediate needs and long-term growth.

"Expanding into the data center business aligns with our vision of creating a resilient and sustainable energy grid," said Richard Lu, CEO of SolarBank. "Our experience in renewable energy will enable us to deliver energy-efficient, carbon-reducing data centers to support today's data needs and tomorrow's technological advancements. As the world accelerates toward a future driven by AI, automation, and clean energy, SolarBank remains committed to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that not only power industries but also empower communities."

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

SolarBank's foray into the data center market underscores its dedication to integrating renewable energy into diverse and emerging markets. As part of its commitment to sustainable energy, SolarBank aims to reduce the overall carbon footprint of data infrastructure, advancing both corporate goals and broader environmental impact. The Company's expansion reflects its strategic vision to foster innovation and support a sustainable future through clean energy integration.

There are several risks associated with the development of any data center. SolarBank is expanding into the data center industry but it does not currently have any data center projects under development or that it has secured rights to. SolarBank does not have any contracts with the parties mentioned in this news release. It is in discussions with various other parties regarding potential data center opportunities and will provide details in a future news release if an agreement to acquire or develop a data center is concluded. The development of any data center project is subject to identification of a suitable project site, receipt of required permits, entry into contracts for construction and the use of the data center, the availability of third-party financing arrangements for the Company and the risks associated with the construction of a data center. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for renewable energy, which could result in future projects no longer being economic. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with the projects and statements made in this press release.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.

