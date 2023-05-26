SolarBank Engages Investor Relations Service Providers

TORONTO, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - SolarBank Corporation (CSE: SUNN) (OTCQX: SLBCF) ("SolarBank" or the "Company") announce that it has retained certain investor relations service providers.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its services and securities. Certain services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The agreement is for a 12 month term commencing May 26, 2023 with either party having the right to terminate upon 30 days written notice. The Company has budgeted up to US$250,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banner and native ads.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors. No stock options are being granted to Think Inc. under the terms of its engagement.

The contact information for Think Ink is Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC, 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California 92704; Phone: 888-808-2161; Email: [email protected]. Think Ink and its principals are arm's length to the Company.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Financial Research & Publication Ltd. ("FRP") of 20-22 Wenlock Road London N1 7GU, Phone: +44 20 3608 1991; Email: [email protected]. FRP is a London-based consulting & media firm, that will provide the Company with strategic consulting, brand media, and business development services for the European market. Certain services to be provided by FRP are anticipated to include 'investor relations activities' under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

FRP will suggest press initiatives, on-line and traditional media content creation, Web development and webcasting, and translation services focused on the European Union. FRP will distribute through a variety of different platforms and media types across the Internet. FRP shall set up various online meetings, webinars and other online-tools for such purpose. FRP and its principals are arm's length to the Company. The engagement is effective June 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 and for a total fee of 400,000 Euros. The Company may terminate the agreement upon 30 days written notice. No stock options are being granted to FRP under the terms of its engagement and, to the knowledge of the Company, FRP does not own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

ABOUT SOLARBANK CORPORATION

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading solar markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has completed over 1,000 development projects with a combined capacity of over 60 megawatts. It currently has a potential development pipeline of over 700 megawatts. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's expectations regarding its industry trends and overall market growth; the Company's growth strategies; and the megawatt capacity and type of future solar projects. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward looking statements included in this news release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to: obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and services offered by the Company's competitors; that the Company's current good relationships with its service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and government subsidies and funding for renewable energy will continue as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including those listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 10, 2023, and other public filings of the Company, which include: the Company may be adversely affected by volatile solar power market and industry conditions; the execution of the Company's growth strategy depends upon the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements; the Company's future success depends partly on its ability to expand the pipeline of its energy business in several key markets; governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar and battery storage power; general global economic conditions may have an adverse impact on our operating performance and results of operations; the Company's project development and construction activities may not be successful; developing and operating solar projects exposes the Company to various risks; the Company faces a number of risks involving Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") and project-level financing arrangements; any changes to the laws, regulations and policies that the Company is subject to may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar power; the markets in which the Company competes are highly competitive and evolving quickly; an anti-circumvention investigation could adversely affect the Company by potentially raising the prices of key supplies for the construction of solar power projects; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; a change in the Company's effective tax rate can have a significant adverse impact on its business; seasonal variations in demand linked to construction cycles and weather conditions may influence the Company's results of operations; the Company may be unable to generate sufficient cash flows or have access to external financing; the Company may incur substantial additional indebtedness in the future; the Company is subject to risks from supply chain issues; risks related to inflation; unexpected warranty expenses that may not be adequately covered by the Company's insurance policies; if the Company is unable to attract and retain key personnel, it may not be able to compete effectively in the renewable energy market; there are a limited number of purchasers of utility-scale quantities of electricity; compliance with environmental laws and regulations can be expensive; corporate responsibility may adversely impose additional costs; the future impact of COVID-19 on the Company is unknown at this time; the Company has limited insurance coverage; the Company will be reliant on information technology systems and may be subject to damaging cyberattacks; the Company may become subject to litigation; there is no guarantee on how the Company will use its available funds; the Company will continue to sell securities for cash to fund operations, capital expansion, mergers and acquisitions that will dilute the current shareholders; and future dilution as a result of financings.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information: SolarBank Corporation, Tracy Zheng, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416.494.9559