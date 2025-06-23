Solace Ranked Exemplary Provider by ISG Software Research in 2025 Messaging and Event Processing Buyers Guide

Solace Platform cited for full breadth of functionality, as well as overall product and customer experience

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, today announced it was named an "Exemplary Provider" in ISG Software Research's 2025 Messaging and Event Processing Buyers Guide, joining other industry heavyweights such as AWS, IBM, Microsoft and Google Cloud. An "Exemplary" rating is the highest classification given to those vendors who performed beyond the median in overall product and customer experience scoring.

Solace earned the designation of Overall Leader as well as Leader in Product Experience and Customer Experience. In the Capability category, Solace received the highest marks for its complete scope of messaging and event processing functionality, as well as its commitment to investing in product development resources and system improvements. In Customer Experience, Solace was ranked among the top providers for its commitment to a successful customer journey across sales, onboarding, support, services and partners.

"Messaging and event processing are the essential foundations of an event-driven architecture and enablers of real-time data processing, allowing enterprises to operate at the speed of business by acting on events as they happen," said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data at ISG Software Research. "Solace's long-term focus on event-driven technology and strategy is reflected by its classification as Exemplary, as well as a Leader in both Product Experience and Customer Experience."

Representing a distillation of more than a year of market and product research efforts, the Messaging and Event Processing Buyers Guide assessed 15 software providers, evaluating how well their offerings address an enterprise's requirements for capturing events and sharing information between applications, devices and systems as these events occur. Evaluation criteria span seven performance categories in Product and Customer Experience. Research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted to support an enterprise's RFI/RFP evaluation process through tailored assessment services and the ISG Software Research Value Index methodology.

The full Messaging and Event Processing Buyers Guide can be found here.

ISG Research also ranked Solace as an "Exemplary Provider" in two other related Buyers Guides for Real-Time Data and Application Integration.

"The starting point for a real-time data strategy is the ability to liberate and communicate information related to business events as they occur. Solace's event-driven integration platform has proven to be the standard for seamlessly connecting systems through the instantaneous sharing of real-time events," said Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace. "These Buyers Guide rankings underscore our ongoing commitment to empowering organizations with the real-time data movement capabilities they need to build responsive, event-driven integration solutions and stay ahead in today's digital landscape."

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data movement across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

