Solace Launches "Event Horizon" Initiative to Simplify Development and Operation of Event-Driven Applications

Sweeping set of new products, partnerships and community-building efforts will make it easier for enterprises to benefit from event-driven architecture

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Today, Solace is announcing a strategic initiative called "Event Horizon" that aims to help large organizations become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven.

There are four key elements of Event Horizon:

Developing and bringing to market the first event management platform

Introducing a community-building, thought leadership and training program called Event Academy

Forming strategic partnerships with leading enablers of enterprise-scale event-driven systems

Contributing to open source development frameworks like AsyncAPI and Spring Cloud Stream

Despite the widely recognized value of event-driven interactions, many architects and developers continue to use synchronous RESTful request/reply interactions for all communications between applications. This is in large part because REST is supported and surrounded by a robust developer community, API specifications, development frameworks and tools such as code generators, which don't exist in the area of events and event-driven applications. Event Horizon is Solace's commitment to address that inequity.

"Forward-looking organizations want to improve the agility and performance of their IT and IoT systems by connecting applications, cloud services and devices in an event-driven manner—instead of relying exclusively on request/reply interactions," said Holger Mueller, VP and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "To do so at enterprise-scale, they'll need the kind of expertise, frameworks and tools that exist in the area of RESTful APIs, so we're glad to see Solace commit to advancing the state of the art in this area."

The first step on the path to offering the first event management platform will be the introduction of an "event portal," which will be in Beta in September this year. By enabling the creation and discovery of events, the definition of event-driven application interfaces and the visualization of event-driven business choreography, Solace's event portal will play the role that API portals from companies like Apigee, Axway, Dell Boomi and MuleSoft play in the RESTful API space. Solace will then add support for analytics, governance, policy management, runtime discovery and interaction with external event portals, in addition to a richer design experience.

"The tools available to help developers and architects create and leverage events just aren't at the same level as those in the REST space," said Shawn McAllister, Solace CTO. "The event management tools we're adding to our platform will make it easier for developers and architects to build, deploy and manage large numbers of events and event-driven applications."

As part of bringing to market the first event management platform, Solace is contributing to the development of open source frameworks like AsyncAPI and Spring Cloud Stream that are an important part of the event-driven landscape. Solace is a platinum sponsor of AsyncAPI, and has provided a Spring Cloud Stream binder that lets Spring applications connect to a Solace-based event mesh. Solace is also contributing a Spring Cloud Stream code generator for AsyncAPI so developers can quickly and easily reap the rewards of event-driven architecture.

Fran Méndez, project director of AsyncAPI, said "The event mesh is an exemplary step in the right direction if we want to make event-driven communication accessible and easy to adopt. The future is event-driven, and Solace is there waiting for us!"

Solace will complement its product development efforts by partnering with leading providers of event-related services and technologies to develop joint solutions to the challenges of building event-driven systems, and the company will work with systems integrators to help customers successfully implement event-driven architecture.

Solace will also create an educational program called Event Academy that will offer thought leadership, best practices and educational content so organizations can successfully implement event-driven architecture as part of their digital transformation strategies.

"Our customer base and field team includes the world's foremost experts on event-driven architecture — architects who have designed the most robust, highest volume event distribution systems in the world, and built event-driven applications that deliver tremendous value in capital markets, connected vehicles, smart cities and more," said Jonathan Schabowsky, senior architect in Solace's Office of the CTO. "Event Academy will connect those individuals with the broader enterprise IT community so other architects and developers can become experts in event-driven development practices."

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

