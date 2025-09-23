Sol Strategies Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - SOL Strategies Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) (CSE: HODL) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced that pursuant to a request from the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") in connection with its prospectus review, the Company has refiled on SEDAR+ the asset purchase agreement between the Company and Ben Hawkins dated November 14, 2024 (the "Cogent APA") and its interim unaudited condensed financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (the "Q2 Financial Statements"). The staff of the OSC has requested that the Company refile the Cogent APA with descriptions of redacted information in accordance with subsection 12.2(5) of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") and due to issues presented in the Q2 Financial Statements.

The Company does not consider the additional disclosures under the Cogent APA to be material but recognizes that the original filing did not strictly adhere to the requirements of subsection 12.2(5) of NI 51 -102 due to an oversight.

The Q2 Financial statements were refiled to correct errors in Note 5 of the Q2 Financial Statements relating to changes in fair value and gains on disposition of the Company's cryptocurrency assets.

The Company is issuing this news release in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711") and will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with SN 51-711.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the Company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

Investor Contact: John Ragozzino, CFA, [email protected], 203.682.8284; Company Contact: Doug Harris, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-480-2488; Media Contact: [email protected]