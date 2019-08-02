SOL Global Investments Announces Date Change For Their Conference Call To Discuss Fiscal 2019 Results And Corporate Updates to August 8th, 2019 at 4:00PM ET

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE:SOL (OTCPK:SOLCF) ) (Frankfurt:9SB) today announced that it has changed the date and time of its previously announced plans for a conference call to discuss corporate updates and their fiscal 2019 results. The new date for the management conducted conference call is August 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Brady Cobb, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call starting at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will immediately follow an initial presentation on SOL Global's fiscal 2019 financial results and a corporate update. Additional participants from SOL Global will include Andy DeFrancesco, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman, Peter Liabotis, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Norman, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global portfolio company HeavenlyRx.

Dial-in Information:

U.S. Dial-in Number: (646) 982-0366

U.S. Toll-Free Number: (866) 793-5054

International Access: uberconference.com/amwpr

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an international investment company with a focus on, but not limited to, cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning SOL Global as a future frontrunner in the United States' medical cannabis industry.

