Sol Cuisine's® NEW Crispy Chik'n Bites Wins Highest Ranking in Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Category

"We are thrilled that our Plant-Based Crispy Chik'n Bites are getting the recognition they deserve," says CEO, John Flanagan, "Its truly an incredible product. It's hard to believe it's not Chicken! On top of the incredible taste, this product is also Kosher, non-GMO certified, and comes with a deliciously paired BBQ sauce pack in every bag."

Be sure to try out this award-winning product for yourself, available in the frozen isle at Target stores across the US and at various Canadian retailers such as Sobeys, Loblaws, Fortinos, Zehrs, Superstore, No Frills, Provigo, and Maxi.

About Sol Cuisine: Sol Cuisine is a leading Canadian based manufacturer of quality gourmet plant-based food products. Since 1996 Sol Cuisine has pioneered the development of innovative foods to serve consumers evolving needs. Sol Cuisine is passionate about their products being great tasting, nutritionally balanced and sustainable. Today they offer a wide variety of products that are available nationally across Canada and the United States.

For further information: about Sol Cuisine and their other incredibly tasty plant-based offerings, visit www.solcuisine.com and/or contact John Flanagan (CEO), at 905-502-8500 or [email protected]

