Sol Cuisine Announces Appointment of Experienced Financial Leader Adam Kozak as CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Sol Cuisine Ltd. ("Sol Cuisine" or the "Company") (TSXV: VEG) a growth-oriented North American plant-based protein leader, today announced that it has appointed experienced financial leader Adam Kozak, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Kozak replaces Sol Cuisine CFO David McLaren and will assume the role on August 9, 2021. Mr. McLaren will continue to provide support through a transitional period.

John Flanagan, CEO of Sol Cuisine commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to personally welcome Adam Kozak to Sol Cuisine. Adam comes to the Company with a unique combination of broad financial experience at Canada's largest grocer, as well as a track record of astute financial leadership through periods of rapid expansion, which will be invaluable as Sol Cuisine executes on several important growth initiatives over the next 12 months. I would also like to thank David for his significant contributions through Sol Cuisine's public listing. I wish him all the best as he transitions back to a private company role."

Outgoing CFO David McLaren added, "It was a pleasure working with John and the team through Sol Cuisine's public listing in late May. With the Company now public, it was time for me to transition the role. Adam and I have been working side by side to prepare for this transition and I am confident that his experience will prove to be invaluable as the Company scales its operations over the next several years."

Incoming CFO Adam Kozak commented, "I am assuming the CFO role at a very exciting point in time for Sol Cuisine. Having been involved in the grocery retail business in Canada for over 10 years, I am intimately familiar with the growth opportunity presented by plant-based protein, and I can't think of another team that is better positioned to capture this opportunity and translate it into returns for its shareholders. I look forward to working both with the team internally as we build Sol Cuisine into a solid plant-based protein leader in North America, as well as with our shareholders to continue building the business."

Adam Kozak

Adam Kozak has over 20 years of experience in Finance, M&A Integration, and Investor Relations in both established and emerging industries. Most recently he held the role of CFO for a privately held group of direct store delivery, warehousing, and logistics companies.

While holding the role of CFO at TerrAscend Corp. Adam led the Company through several of its key milestones, including the successful completion of TerrAscend's capital reorganization and structuring and executing the Company's milestone M&A transactions that laid the foundation for entering into the U.S. market becoming a leading North American operator.

Prior to joining TerrAscend Adam spent over 10 years at Loblaw Companies Limited where he held progressive roles in Finance, Investor Relations, M&A Integration, Loyalty and Consumer Insights.

Adam holds a Bachelor of Accounting with Honours from Brock University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant with C.A. specialization.

For more details, visit Sol Cuisine's IR website at: investors.solcuisine.com or contact the IR team at [email protected].

About Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Sol Cuisine is the publicly traded parent company of Sol Cuisine Inc. following the completion of its "qualifying transaction" on May 19, 2021. Sol Cuisine is a fast-growing producer of branded, consumer-preferred plant-based protein offerings across key center-of-plate and appetizer categories. The Company's products are offered through an established omni-channel distribution platform in Canada and the U.S. and are available in over 11,000 stores and more than 41,000 unique points of distribution. Over a history of 20+ years, Sol Cuisine has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and delight consumers in Canada and the U.S., while remaining true to its commitment to producing great tasting products that are nutritionally superior both to meat-based offerings and to competitive plant-based products. This commitment has resulted in several Canadian product wins, including the #1 frozen plant-based burger in Canada, the #1 consumer-preferred chicken alternative and the #1 quality roast product as determined by Whole Foods Market. The Company's taste and nutritional superiority has also resulted in private label contracts with some of the most recognized natural brands in North America. These products are all produced at Sol Cuisine's two state of the art facilities, totaling 35,000 square foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, capable of supporting up to 10 million kilograms of volume per annum.

