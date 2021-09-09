Sofwave Medical Appoints Assaf Korner as Chief Financial Officer

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sofwave Medical LTD (TASE: SOFW) ("Sofwave" or the "Company"), a medical device aesthetic innovator in the non-invasive skin treatments, today announced the appointment of Assaf Korner as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Michael Eden effective September 12, 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Assaf to Sofwave as Chief Financial Officer," stated Louis Scafuri, Sofwave's Chief Executive Officer. "Assaf brings nearly 15 years of executive-level experience in finance, business development and operations as well as a strong background as financial executive in both private and public companies listed on NASDAQ. Assaf has a solid understanding of the medical device industry, and the experience and professional qualifications to bring Sofwave's financial functions to the next level. I also want to thank Miki Eden, our current CFO for his hard work contribution to the outstanding growth of Sofwave to its successful IPO on TASE."

Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Co-Founder and Active Chairman of Sofwave Medical added: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, I want to thank Mr. Miki Eden for his commitment and contribution to Sofwave over the last 6 years, Miki had an extremely important contribution to the growth and success of Sofwave from its inception until we took it recently public on TASE. I welcome Assaf as our new CFO. Assaf and I go back many years and I have no doubt that his financial and operational experience, his specific experience in the aesthetic medical markets as well as his experience as a CFO of a Nasdaq public company will enable Sofwave to continue its growth and success."

Mr. Korner joins Sofwave from Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. a NASDAQ listed clinical-stage biotherapeutics Company focused on the developing therapies in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases, where he served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2018. Prior to joining Bellerophon, Mr. Korner served as the Chief Financial Officer of L&R Distributors, between 2016 to 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Korner served as the Chief Financial Officer of Iluminage Beauty, a medical device Joint Venture between Unilever and Syneron Medical, from 2011 through January 2016. Prior to Iluminage, Mr. Korner held several senior finance roles in Syneron Medical from 2005 through 2011. Prior to Syneron Medical, Mr. Korner served as a Senior Auditor at KPMG.

Mr. Korner holds an MBA from Tel-Aviv University, Israel, a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Economics from Haifa University, Israel and is a Certified Public Accountant.

SOURCE Sofwave

For further information: [email protected], https://sofwave.com/

Related Links

https://sofwave.com/

