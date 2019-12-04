Sofina Foods Inc. and The Sofina Foundation Receive Business Excellence Award

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Sofina Foods Inc. and The Sofina Foundation received the award for Community Relations & Cultural Enrichment during the Markham Board of Trade's Business Excellence Award gala on November 28, 2019. This award recognizes a company that has made an exceptional contribution to community building and to enriching Markham's cultural vibrancy and livability.

"It is such an honour to be recognized by our business community," said Umeeda Madhany, President, The Sofina Foundation. "It is thanks to the generous support of our employees, friends and loyal suppliers of Sofina Foods Inc. that we are able to bring a moment of joy into the lives of children and their families facing difficult challenges."

The Sofina Foundation was established in 2007 to support Sofina's commitment to families, with a focus on supporting causes related to children while positively impacting the communities in which Sofina operates. Since its inception, the Foundation has been able to grant more than $6 million nationally through two signature events, the Dream Builders' Campaign and the Sofina & Amici Golf Classic.

The Dream Builders' Campaign is a national initiative where employees throughout the company organize and take part in various events to raise money in support of children's causes. Each and every dollar raised is then matched by Sofina Foods Inc., doubling its impact. Over the span of five years, the funds raised have granted 40 children's wishes, sent over 240 medically fragile children to Disney and helped the Foundation's charity partners raise over $2 million.

Through the Sofina & Amici Golf Classic, the Foundation has granted over $5 million to support the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the Ronald McDonald House in Toronto and the Ronald McDonald House in Edmonton.

"We are committed to the relentless evolution of the Sofina Foundation and continuously seek to expand our impact," added Madhany.

Beyond events and campaigns, throughout the year, the Foundation provides product donations, sponsorship and third party partnership support to many community organizations. Recent recipients include the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Grocery Foundation, Second Harvest, Friends of WE CARE and the Canuck Place Hospice.

About the Sofina Foundation

The Sofina Foundation is the charitable arm of Sofina Foods Inc., established in 2007, with a focus on supporting causes related to children's issues. The Foundation has proudly partnered with various charities across Canada and the U.S. with an aim to positively impact the communities in which the Company operates. The Sofina Foundation received its formal charitable status at the beginning of 2014. From product donations, to sponsorships, along with numerous third party partnerships, The Sofina Foundation continuously seeks to expand its impact.

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario dedicated to providing great tasting, high quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation's leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina's family of branded products consists of: Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher's, Vienna and Zamzam. Sofina Foods currently operates 16 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities, two distribution centres, three hatcheries and employs close to 5,000 people. To learn more about Sofina Foods, visit www.sofinafoods.com.

