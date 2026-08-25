Sofar Sounds Launches Creative Studio Built Around Its Global Live Music & Experiences Community

The company, known for platforming emerging artists before they become household names, launches a marketing and creative services division; announces Complex veteran Caleb Hannabury leading partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sofar Sounds, the global live music and experiences community, announces the launch of Sofar Studios, a dedicated creative division bringing together the company's brand partnerships, experiential work, and original content. The company has hired former Complex executive director Caleb Hannabury as Head of Brand Partnership Sales. Sofar Studios will be led by longtime Sofar executive Karoline Komolafe who has been promoted to VP and Managing Director of Sofar Studios.

Sofar Studios develops:

Sofar Studios’ original programming extends Sofar's relationship with audiences beyond its live shows. As its first original series, Sofar Studios debuted Have I Made It?, a multi-platform interview show challenging the myth of overnight success. The debut season features Victoria Canal, Ruth B, Flyte, KELS, Laundry Day, and more to come. Speed Speed Sofar Sounds is a global community transforming unconventional spaces into intimate stages for the world’s best emerging talent. No two Sofar shows are the same, but each pairs world-class live performance with unique spaces; from a hidden museum room, to private living rooms, gardens, and rooftops. Regardless of the setting, each Sofar experience is an invitation to be truly present.

Custom live event franchises

Branded content

Cultural programming

Multi-city activations

Unlike a traditional creative agency or media company, Sofar Studios sits inside an existing live network spanning more than 300 cities in 64 countries, alongside a digital audience of 1.85 million followers. The division draws on a network that has brought more than 3 million guests together for 55,000+ live experiences and featured over 50,000 independent artists.

Past work includes unique collaborations with acclaimed brands like Visa, Delta, Lexus, HOKA, Arc'teryx, Bumble, Apple, and Google.

For O2, Sofar created Live from the Highlands, taking guests on a secret journey to a remote Scottish mountainside for an intimate concert livestreamed to thousands in central London. The campaign was named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Digiday Media Awards Europe.

Hannabury will lead the commercial growth of Sofar Studios, building partnerships with brands and agencies across live experiences, content and cultural programming. Hannabury joins Sofar after eight years at Complex, where he developed and led large-scale partnerships spanning live performances, talent-led content, experiential activations, and custom commerce.

"For 17 years, Sofar has been building something that would be almost impossible to recreate today: a trusted, locally rooted music community in hundreds of cities around the world," said Warren Webster, CEO of Sofar Sounds. "Now, Sofar Studios puts that extraordinary network to work in a new way, helping brands create experiences and content that feel authentically part of local culture."

"I've long believed in the power of real-world connection between brands, consumers, and artists," said Hannabury. "Sofar has the community and storytelling instinct to make that connection matter. I'm excited to bring that to life in a meaningful way."

Sofar Studios' original programming extends Sofar's relationship with audiences beyond its live shows. As its first original series, Sofar Studios debuted Have I Made It?, a multi-platform interview show challenging the myth of overnight success. The debut season features Victoria Canal, Ruth B, Flyte, KELS, Laundry Day, and more to come.

Learn more: sofarstudios.com.

Sofar Sounds Media Kit

About Sofar Sounds:

Sofar Sounds is a global community transforming unconventional spaces into intimate stages for the world's best emerging talent across live music, comedy, singles, dance, and more.

Countless mainstage performers like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Leon Bridges, Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, YEBBA, Teddy Swims, Remi Wolf, Hozier, and Lola Young have played Sofar shows early in their careers. Sofar alumni have garnered 133 Grammy nominations and 28 wins, as well as 53 BRIT Award nominations and 35 wins.

Learn more: www.sofar.com, @sofarsounds.

CONTACT: Rebecca Carlisle, VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sofar Sounds