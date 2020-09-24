SodaStream Canada Puts the Environment First and Participates in the Global #ClimateStrike For Second Consecutive Year

Company will suspend online e-commerce in solidarity with the youth-driven global movement to protect our environment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - In support of the global youth-led movement to combat climate change, SodaStream Canada has become the first and only company in Canada to publicly commit to suspending its operations in support of the Global #ClimateStrike on Friday, September 25. This is the second year in a row the company is participating in the strike.

"The climate crisis is an emergency, and supporting the environment is part of what makes SodaStream who we are," says Rena Nickerson, SodaStream Canada General Manager. "We are inspired by the youth who are driving the conversation and putting the environment first. Replacing our online store with the Climate Clock is one way of standing in solidarity with them."

In recognition of the day, SodaStream Canada's website will display a clock that counts down the time until Earth's carbon budget is spent. The idea is spearheaded by an intern on SodaStream Canada's finance team, Jordan Stollberg, who was inspired by the Climate Clock that was unveiled by artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd earlier this week.

"I joined the SodaStream team because of their commitment to caring for our environment, especially by helping rid the world of unnecessary single-use plastic waste, and it is rewarding to know that even as a junior member of the team, my thoughts are heard," said Stollberg.

As part of its efforts to support and connect young people with the environment, SodaStream Canada is also making a donation of $5,000 to EcoSchools Canada, a charitable organization that works to nurture student leaders, reduce the environmental impact of schools, and build sustainable school communities. This donation will support further development and enhancements to EcoSchools Canada's online engagement tools for students and educators, as millions of them are returning to school, whether in person or online.

"Our program teaches young people across Canada about ways they can make sustainable choices, and often they impart that knowledge to their families and the broader community," says Lindsay Bunce, EcoSchools Canada Executive Director. "We are grateful for dedicated companies like SodaStream who make it their mission to support the environment because it enables us to reach more youth with this important message."

SodaStream is encouraging other Canadian businesses and organizations to support the movement and raise awareness through their social media channels by using #climatestrike or #climatestrikeonline and #climateclock.

"Fighting for climate change is my passion, and it is so important for brands to get involved because they have such a loud voice and can make a big difference," says Sophia Mathur. "It is awesome that a company like SodaStream chooses to stand in solidarity with youth like me who want to make changes to put the environment first." Mathur is a well-known youth environmentalist from Sudbury. At 13 years old, she's hosted several Fridays For the Future climate change rallies. SodaStream Canada also honoured Mathur as one of its #PlasticFighters in 2019 because of her work to bring awareness and action to saving the environment.

SodaStream is well-known for its ongoing fight against single-use plastic waste. SodaStream has also made considerable strides worldwide to reduce its carbon footprint by:

Commitment to replace 67 billion single-use plastic bottles globally by 2025;





Reducing packaging of SodaStream carbonating cylinders, with only 3.2% sold in an individual box; and





Investing in renewable energies with solar panels aiming to provide 20% of the company's energy needs by 2021.

