Socialsuite Unveils First-of-Its-Kind AI-Driven Double Materiality Software for CSRD Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Socialsuite, a leader in sustainability risk management technology, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven double materiality software —an end-to-end solution designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) with confidence. This first-of-its-kind platform combines stakeholder engagement data capabilities with AI-powered benchmarking enabling compliance alignment with ESRS and ISSB standards to revolutionize the mandated double materiality assessment process.

"As organizations face increasing regulatory pressure, they need a solution that not only ensures compliance but also streamlines and enhances their materiality risk assessments," said Seth Forman, CEO of Socialsuite. "Our new platform combines cutting-edge AI with collaborative project management tools, helping companies reduce the time and cost of conducting a double materiality assessment by up to 80%."

"Socialsuite's platform is filling a major ESG tech stack gap. Its ability to map dependencies, business activities, and relationships across the value chain and digitally connect flexibly score IROs truly sets it apart from other providers" said Jeffrey Crawford, Managing Director of Azuri.

Key Benefits and Features

End-to-End Management: Eliminate spreadsheets with a structured, collaborative approach that centralizes stakeholder engagement, materiality data, and documentation into one auditable, intuitive platform.





AI-Driven Insights: Uses intelligent benchmarking to identify industry trends, assess impacts, risks, and opportunities, and guide strategic decision-making.





Uses intelligent benchmarking to identify industry trends, assess impacts, risks, and opportunities, and guide strategic decision-making. Compliance Made Simple: Built-in alignment with CSRD and IFRS standards ensures confident and credible reporting.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Industry leaders, including in-house sustainability teams and consultants, already recognize the value of Socialsuite's technology in strengthening their double materiality assessments and sustainability strategies.

"Socialsuite has been a game-changer for us. Their platform and expertise made our materiality assessment so much smoother and faster. We got deeper insights from stakeholders, which really strengthened our reporting and strategy. Thanks to Socialsuite, we're raising the game in sustainability for our industry." – Renata Lopes, Head of Sustainability at Tabcorp

"Socialsuite's combination of innovative technology and expert advisory support helped us navigate the complexities of sustainability in our sector. The materiality assessment process gave us clear insights into the priorities of our stakeholders, eliminating the guesswork and providing us with a strategic roadmap for the future." – Kai Martin, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Pasha Group

As organizations worldwide prepare for CSRD mandates, Socialsuite provides a practical, efficient, and scalable solution to one of sustainability reporting's biggest challenges. To learn more about the Socialsuite double materiality software, visit www.socialsuitehq.com/csrd .

