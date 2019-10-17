Social Mobile Wins 2019 Innovation of the Year Award

ETMA Members Recognize Social Mobile for Innovations in Purpose-built Certified Android Devices for Enterprise

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Social Mobile has been recognized by the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA) for the 2019 Innovation of the Year Award. Social Mobile was awarded the 2019 Innovation of the Year Award for its portfolio of Google-Certified Android Enterprise Devices, which was designed with today's enterprise user in mind after years of working with private-label clients.

ETMA seeks to raise industry standards, recognize its members' achievements and promote the value of solutions through the Innovation of the Year Award. The award was voted on by ETMA members at its September conference in Atlanta. The selection criteria included four factors: the degree of innovation; market response from clients, delivery of the offering, and how the value proposition is being fulfilled and validated in the marketplace. Joe Basili, Managing Director for ETMA, said, "This award shines a spotlight on Social Mobile. Competitors are the toughest critics, but they are also best positioned to determine which organizations truly exemplify the Innovation of the Year Award criteria."

Social Mobile looks to continue shaking up the Android Enterprise market by designing cost-efficient Android-based dedicated devices and making sure they're continuously available to the masses. Robert Morcos, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Social Mobile, said, "We are honored to have won the 2019 ETMA Innovation award for our work within the Android Enterprise ecosystem. Our Rhino portfolio of products provides the most cost-efficient solution for businesses looking to deploy robust, purpose-built devices that align to Android Enterprise requirements. The fact that our industry peers selected us for the award over other great innovations shows that not only is the industry beginning to understand the value of Android in enterprise, but how quickly the global adoption of Android Enterprise is happening. Consumer brands often do not meet the standards, nor do they maintain consistent availability long enough to provide a sufficient solution for enterprise. The Social Mobile team has been hard at work finding gaps in the market that are underserved so that we can design devices to meet the demand. We plan to continue bringing Google-Certified products to market that provide an immediate solution for global companies looking for enterprise-grade devices operating on Android across a range of form factors through 2020 and beyond."

Social Mobile® is a vertically integrated OEM that specializes in designing customizable and scalable Android-powered smart solutions for the enterprise market. Social Mobile designs, develops, and deploys turnkey solutions that enable its clients to bring mobile devices to market quickly and efficiently. Enterprises, Mobile Operators, National Retailers, Hospitality Institutions, Distributors, Governments, and Educational Institutions have partnered with Social Mobile to bring their product from concept to market.

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile has quickly become a leader in delivering the latest technology and is agile enough to meet the dynamic and ever-changing demands of the wireless industry. With extensive experience and industry knowledge, Social Mobile has successfully deployed over 11 million smart devices across Europe, USA, Canada, Africa, and Latin America. Social Mobile's strength lies in its ability to offer its clients a true end-to-end supply chain solution. Social Mobile is privately owned and has presence and/or operations in Miami, San Francisco, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Las Vegas.

Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) Partner, Authorized Android zero-touch OEM, Android Enterprise Partner and Approved Android EMM Partner.

