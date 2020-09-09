Social Distancer Technologies and Visible Assets Announce a Strategic Partnership to Market a RuBee-Based COVID-19 Social Distancer, Contact Tracer, and Quantitative Dose Analyzer

Under this joint venture, ProxAssure and the ProxTag will be sold, supported, and marketed by SDT, and Visible will support the current design and software, create new and improved designs, and manage the software and tag manufacturing.

"The COVID-19 landscape is new to all of us," says John Soares, co-founder, and VP of SDT and EVP of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions (CMP). " "We brought our experts together with advisory support and research and development funding from NRC IRAP to help employees not only stay safe but also work freely and comfortably. With the ProxAssure system, employees can go about their workdays without the need for any awkward, unexpected proximity issues or uncertainty about what a distance of six feet looks like."

ProxTags have a battery with a per-charge life of 7 days and can be worn on a lanyard, shirt clip, or belt clip. They're lightweight and provide programmable visual, audible, and vibratory feedback whenever two or more users are closer than six feet. Each tag has a unique digital address and a programmable subnet address. Tag alarms can be programmed to change the range or be turned off based on subnet addresses, enabling a family to use ProxTags without alarms. ProxTag data logs include the time, distance, and duration of tag encounters as well as the tag IDs of nearby tag wearers. This information is transferred to and used by ProxAssure's cloud-based contact-tracing and dose analytics application to create an exposure profile for each user. Employers can respond quickly and effectively in the event of an infection. No personal identity information is kept on the tag. The cloud software is NIST cyber compliant; it maintains all personal data in an AES 256-bit encrypted database that meets OSHA and HIPAA personal data storage and security standards. Its data encryption mitigates any unauthorized access to personal information.

"The manual tools currently available make contact tracing an expensive painful task," says Visible CEO John Stevens. "The fifty-plus smartphone apps and other RF devices that use Bluetooth or GPS geolocation have not worked well due to the inherent person-to-person inaccuracy of their RF-based hardware. The RuBee wireless functionality relies on magnetic waves to accurately measure tag-to-tag distance to within inches, regardless of the surroundings. Other standalone RF systems are subject to annoying false positives, interference, and multipath reflections, making them either unreliable or reliant upon additional expensive infrastructure. The simplicity, accuracy, reproducibility and reliability of RuBee make it an effective tool for social distancing, contact tracing, and dose analytics."

About Social Distancer Technologies Inc.

SDT was founded by John Soares and Steve Zimmerman of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, and Jarred Knecht of Promark Electronics. Zimmermann is president and CEO of both SDT and CMP. CMP is an established manufacturer of complete mechanical solutions and has been in business since 1969. Located in Chateauguay, Quebec, Canada, and Binghamton, New York, the United States, it operates with over 750 employees. Soares is VP of SDT and EVP of CMP. Promark Electronics is a Montreal based manufacturer specialized in the design and production of complex wire harnesses and electronic assemblies. Two of the major drivers behind the creation of SDT, the ProxTag, ProxAssure, and this joint venture were the safety and protection of CMP and Promark's employees and the desire to help address the spread of COVID-19 in Canadian and U.S. industries, workplaces, and schools. Visit us at http://www.cmpdifference.com/ .

About Visible Assets, Inc.

Visible is a privately held U.S. company based in Stratham, New Hampshire. Visible designs, manufactures, and supports RuBee wireless real-time asset visibility solutions based on the IEEE 1902.1 standard. It provides integrated visibility solutions for a variety of markets via its RuBee application partners, including Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Lockheed Martin, the United States Department of Defense, SDT, LMT Defense, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Estonian Defense Forces, Australian Defense Forces, and many others. RuBee Visibility Networks are installed and in operation at over 2,000 commercial and government sites around the world. Visit us at http://www.rubee.com

Abbreviations: low-energy Bluetooth (LEB), light emitting diodes (LED), compromising emanations (CE), global positioning system (GPS), hazards of electromagnetic radiation to fuel (HERF), hazards of electromagnetic radiation to ordnance (HERO), hazards of electromagnetic radiation to personnel (HERP), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), near field communication (NFC), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), radio frequency identification (RFID), radio frequency (RF), and ultra-wideband (UWB).

