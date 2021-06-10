Soccer transfer expert Fabrizio Romano joins hands with Sportskeeda

Fabrizio Romano is currently one of the most trusted voices in the soccer community. Fabrizio boasts close to six million followers across social media platforms.

The Italian transfer pundit also had a special message for fans after confirming his collaboration with Sportskeeda.

"So happy to announce that I will be collaborating with Sportskeeda to share some of my transfer news with you," Fabrizio said. "Thank you for this opportunity!"

Speaking after Sportskeeda's announcement, Ashwin Hanagudu, Sr. Soccer Content Manager, Sportskeeda said:

"We are thrilled to work with Fabrizio. We wanted to give our readers, across the globe, a unique experience befitting a true fan."

Founded in 2009, Sportskeeda is the go-to platform for hardcore sports fans. It covers sports like Soccer, Wrestling, eSports and Gaming, MMA, NBA, NFL, Cricket, and more. The platform serves 200Mn+ annual and 50Mn+ monthly users, serving fans across US, Canada, UK, and other countries.

Media Contact:

Ajay Pratap Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Sportskeeda

For further information: +91 97312 33398