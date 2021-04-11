Snowboarders set to swap snowy slopes for sand dunes of Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, April 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC), in partnership with Q Explorer Tourism, is offering a novel alternative for skiers and snowboarders who missed out on their annual snow holiday due to travel restrictions: the thrills of the desert dunes.

The premium tour company is offering up to a third off the price of sand sports experiences until September 2021, giving ski and snowboard fans the opportunity to get their annual adrenaline fix.

Qatar National Tourism Council Qatar National Tourism Council

For 2021, QNTC is inviting those who missed out on a ski or snowboarding trip to visit the country when borders re-open to get out of their comfort zone and try something new - at a fraction of the cost. The spectacular dunes of Khor Al Adaid, otherwise known as the Inland Sea, offer a mesmerising alternative to tried and tested ski slopes and are waiting to be discovered by adventure-loving travellers. Skiers and snowboarders are reminded to pack their sunscreen - to avoid goggle marks from the warm winter sun.

Q Explorer Tourism is promoting three package deals for day trips, as well as one and two-night stays for two to four people. With a wide range of tours available, those who missed out on the snow season can enjoy an action-packed, unforgettable tour.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel said: "Travel restrictions have been challenging for many over the last 12 months and there is strong pent-up demand for adventure and new experiences among travellers. We invite those who enjoy the exhilaration of the slopes to seek their adrenalin rush on the desert dunes this year."

"Qatar is a compelling choice for active holidaymakers and the range of desert activities available make up just a small number of experiences this unique destination offers."

For skiers and snowboarders missing the powder this snow season and anyone looking to try something new on their winter sun break, visit www.visitqatar.qa or book and receive a discount at www.q-explorer.com.

Top desert adventures in Qatar include:

1. Sandboarding

Sandboarding in the desert near Qatar's Inland Sea, Khor Al Adaid, is an enthralling experience to get adventurers out of their comfort zone. Those looking for a thrilling ride can slide down the sands in the warm Arabian breeze.

2. Dune bashing

For dare-devils looking for a new and high-octane experience, the thrill of conquering the dunes on a quad bike in the desert is sure to deliver.

3. Desert Safari

Qatar is an ideal location for a desert safari, giving travellers the chance to explore the 11,4372 kilometres of desert that lies less than an hour from Doha. Visitors will enjoy an exhilarating experience gliding across the Qatari desert in air-conditioned 4x4s with a professional 4WD driver. For a truly unique dining experience, foodies can end their desert safari with dinner by candlelight beneath the stars.

4. Camel riding

Qatar is a perfect location to discover the spectacular rolling desert dunes by camelback. The majestic animals will offer travellers a unique and authentic experience, including visiting sites such as Khor Al Adaid or Al Wajbah Fort.

Notes to editors:



Package 1





Normal rate Discounted Rate Discount in % 2 people QAR 1,700 QAR 1,200 -23.50% 4 people QAR 2,400 QAR 1,700 -29.00%



Package 2 - 1 night



Normal rate Discounted Rate Discount in % 2 people QAR 3,140 QAR 2,520 -19.75% 4 people QAR 5,280 QAR 4,340 -17.80%



Package 2 - 2 nights



Normal rate Discounted Rate Discount in % 2 people QAR 4,580 QAR 3,840 -16.15% 4 people QAR 8,160 QAR 6,980 -14.46%

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on:

+974 7034 8963 | [email protected]

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council

Related Images

qatar-national-tourism-council.jpg

Qatar National Tourism Council

qatar-national-tourism-council.jpg

Qatar National Tourism Council

SOURCE Qatar National Tourism Council