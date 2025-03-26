Sniffer Robotics Announces International Partnership to Meet Demand for Methane Detection

Made possible by the roll-out of the SnifferDRONE™ CH4 Gen II Drone

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sniffer Robotics expanded its presence into South America through a strategic partnership with Argentina-based BRa Tecnologia Ambiental S.A. (Bra-TA), a business division of BRa (Benito Roggio Ambiental). An agreement has been reached for Bra-TA to join the Methane Analysis Partner Program (MAPP), giving them access to SRIs landfill methane detection and quantification technologies, including the SnifferDRONE™, and SnifferView™ GIS platform. Per the agreement, BRa will service landfill and RNG facilities in Argentina and Brazil, with expansion planned for other countries in South America including Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

The partnership started with a collaborative effort to monitor surface emissions at BRa Norte III Environmental Complex (landfill), the third largest active landfill in the world, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "The SnifferDRONE provided us with ease, speed, and a safer working environment," said Hector Carminatti, [CEO]. "However, it is the quantification data and visual reporting that deliver value to our customers by providing actionable insights to identify maintenance and gas collection opportunities."

"Strategic partnerships through MAPP are a crucial aspect of Sniffer Robotics' strategy for scaling the business both internationally and domestically," said Bill Tennant, CEO. "Our newly fielded Gen II SnifferDRONE provides an out-of-the-box solution that enables partners to easily deploy our technology to identify emissions locations, provide actionable information, and reduce harmful methane emissions worldwide."

In January 2025, Sniffer Robotics officially launched the SnifferDRONE CH4 Gen II. Featuring a payload that is 70% lighter and compatible with most commercially available quadcopters, this release was critical for scaling the business through the SRI MAPP program. Additional upgrades to the Gen II payload include improved terrain-following algorithms, a streamlined user experience operated via a remote control with a built-in LCD screen, and improved detection for capturing lower concentrations of methane.

Chief Technology Officer David Barron developed the new payload and stated, "The SnifferDRONE CH4 Gen II provides our technicians and MAPP partners with a vastly superior drone and user experience that requires minimal learning. With a 200% increase in flight time, we can study landfill emissions more quickly… and we were already the fastest surface solution on the market."

About Sniffer Robotics

Sniffer Robotics, a leading technology-enabled environmental services firm, pioneered the SnifferDRONE™ for automating surface emissions monitoring for methane detection in the solid waste (landfill) natural gas, biogas, and related industries. By automating the point source measurement process, Sniffer's technologies provide the safest, most precise, and most efficient method for detecting and measuring emissions, identifying odor leaks, and generating revenue opportunities through increased gas capture for energy conversion.

BRa Tecnologias Ambientales S.A.

BRa Tecnologias Ambientales is a business division of Benito Roggio Ambiental (BRa), a leading company in Latin America in waste management and environmental services including industrial and commercial waste management, treatment, waste recovery, and urban services. BRa, with its team of 4,700 employees, has over 30 years of experience, 14 operational bases, and more than 700 heavy waste collection and disposal equipment. BRa – TA was created to provide specialized services to waste management companies and public entities in South America. BRa-TA prioritizes technology application, sustainability and innovation as guiding principles.

