MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management ("PS&PM") company with offices around the world, will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Bell, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the business strategy, financial outlook, and initiatives to drive long-term stakeholder value.

A live webcast of the presentation, including question and answer sessions, will be available the day of the event on the Company's Investor Day 2021 webpage. Registration is required and can be completed in advance by clicking here.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @ SNCLavalin.

