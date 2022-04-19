MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), has been chosen by Bruce Power to provide design and engineering services for fuel channel installation tooling at Unit 3 of Bruce Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario. The mandate also includes manufacturing and testing, and forms part of the broader Life Extension Program at the world's largest operating nuclear facility. SNC-Lavalin is a relied-on solutions provider in the space, having previously delivered tooling solutions for Bruce Power's Unit 6.

"Bruce Power has recognized that SNC-Lavalin, as the steward and original equipment manufacturer of CANDU® technology, is best-positioned to provide trusted solutions for a core component of their CANDU reactor design," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Our nuclear team has intimate knowledge of CANDU reactor fuel channels. That uniquely allows us to produce the specific systems that support refurbishment of CANDU reactors. This mandate to provide remotely controlled fuel channel installation tooling will directly support Bruce Power's transformational Life Extension Program to add over 30 years to the site's operational life."

The tooling systems will allow for the installation of fuel channels (components of the CANDU reactor core) at Unit 3. Delivery of the systems is part of Bruce Power's Major Component Replacement Project, and associated reactor refurbishment.

SNC-Lavalin has also delivered fuel channel removal and installation tooling for the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario. Reinforcing its standout expertise with CANDU technology, SNC-Lavalin's nuclear business (including its predecessor) has been involved in tooling work for every life extension of a worldwide CANDU reactor to date.

"We have a strong partnership with SNC-Lavalin and their expertise in CANDU technology is key to our Life Extension Program," said Eric Chassard, Executive Vice President, Projects and Engineering at Bruce Power. "This partnership will allow us to successfully deliver our Unit 3 Major Component Replacement, which will begin in 2023, and, once complete, will provide clean, reliable electricity to Ontario residents and businesses for decades."

Bruce Power provides low-emissions nuclear power to one in three homes, hospitals, schools and businesses in Ontario. Each one of its reactors is capable of generating enough low-carbon electricity to meet the annual needs of a city the size of Ottawa. It also produces medical isotopes to keep medical equipment sterilized and assist in fighting disease across the globe. By refurbishing its nuclear fleet and securing the site's operation until 2064, Bruce Power's CANDU reactors will continue to provide low-carbon, safe, and dependable power. Bruce Power's Life Extension Program will also secure an estimated 22,000 jobs in Ontario. SNC-Lavalin's extensive nuclear expertise includes providing end-to-end solutions across the full nuclear life cycle. This includes nuclear new builds, plant operations, reactor life extension & late life management, as well as site decommissioning & remediation work.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SNC-Lavalin's Nuclear Business

SNC-Lavalin has over 60 years' of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, SNC-Lavalin solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. SNC-Lavalin operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. SNC-Lavalin is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. SNC-Lavalin is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]