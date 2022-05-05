Q1 2022 revenue of $1.9 billion , a 3.8% increase compared to Q1 2021

Net income from continuing operations attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders of $24.8 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $67.7 million , or $0.39 per diluted share in Q1 2021

SNCL Services revenue of $1.7 billion , an increase of 6.8%, or 8.4% based on organic revenue growth (1)(6) , compared to Q1 2021, representing a higher growth rate than the Company's full year outlook

SNCL Services Segment Adjusted EBIT of $126.7 million , representing a 7.6% margin

Increased market opportunities through our Pivoting to Growth Strategy led to elevated bidding and business development expenses, impacting margins

LSTK Projects Segment Adjusted EBIT of negative $30.5 million

SNCL Services backlog continued to be strong at $11.2 billion as at March 31, 2022 ; LSTK Projects backlog reduced by $210.3 million from the prior quarter

Net cash used for operating activities of $134.0 million

Reaffirming the Company's full year 2022 outlook, announced on March 3, 2022

MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and reaffirmed its full year 2022 outlook.

"Our SNCL Services business continued its momentum from prior quarters and reported another period of revenue growth. We also progressed on the winding down of our last LSTK projects, decreasing the LSTK Projects backlog by 18% in the first three months of the year," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. "Results during the first quarter highlight the continued execution of our Pivoting to Growth Strategy, our path for long-term value creation. Robust growth from our Engineering Services segment, strong performance of our Nuclear and O&M segments and the sustained strong bidding activities further underpins our confidence in delivering on our full-year 2022 outlook."

"Our net zero carbon focus and dedication to develop clean energy and infrastructure decarbonization solutions for our customers and our planet will continue to drive growth. We recently committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative, outlining our own path to Net Zero. We are excited about the vast potential of our best-in-class services portfolio and the opportunity to leverage our end-to-end services expertise to lead in solving the challenges driven by a world that is heavily reinvesting for sustainability, resilience, and impact in the built environment," added Mr. Edwards.

First Quarter Results

Professional Services & Project Management are collectively referred to as "PS&PM" to distinguish them from "Capital" activities. PS&PM groups together five of the Company's segments, namely Engineering Services, Nuclear, Linxon, Operation & Maintenance ("O&M"), and Lum-Sum Turnkey ("LSTK") Projects, while Capital is its own reportable segment and separate from PS&PM.

IFRS Financial Highlights







Q1 2022A Q1 2021A Revenue







From PS&PM



1,871.7 1,798.0 From Capital



16.4 21.7 Total



1,888.1 1,819.7 Attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders







Net income from continuing operations:







From PS&PM



16.6 61.0 From Capital



8.2 6.7 Total



24.8 67.7 Diluted EPS from continuing operations:







From PS&PM ($)



0.09 0.35 From Capital ($)



0.05 0.04 Total ($)



0.14 0.39









Net income from discontinued operations



- 5.3 Net income



24.8 73.0 Net cash generated from (used for) operating activities



(134.0) 5.6 Backlog from continuing operations as at March 31







SNCL Services



11,182.1 11,464.0 Capital



35.0 153.4 LSTK Projects



956.6 1,596.6 Total



12,173.7 13,214.0

Non-IFRS Financial Highlights







Q1 2022A Q1 2021A Attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders







Adjusted net income from PS&PM(1)



39.4 83.4 Adjusted diluted EPS from PS&PM(1)(2) ($)



0.22 0.48 Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM(1)



112.6 164.1 Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM to revenue from PS&PM ratio(1)(3)



6.0% 9.1%

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated Certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding A For the three-month period ended March 31

Lines of Business Performance

SNCL Services







Q1 2022A Q1 2021A,B Segment revenue







Engineering Services



1,138.2 1,049.6 Nuclear



232.1 229.1 O&M



136.5 141.6 Linxon



150.5 131.9 Total



1,657.3 1,552.3 Segment Adjusted EBIT







Engineering Services



85.2 86.2 Nuclear



34.3 31.8 O&M



11.7 12.4 Linxon



(4.5) 6.1 Total



126.7 136.5 Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio



7.6% 8.8% Backlog as at March 31







Engineering Services



3,861.1 3,617.3 Nuclear



802.2 881.7 O&M



5,598.4 5,926.2 Linxon



920.4 1,038.7 Total



11,182.1 11,464.0

All figures in millions of dollars A For the three-month period ended March 31 B Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the new reportable segments effective as of January 1, 2022

The SNCL Services line of business (comprised of the Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M and Linxon segments) delivered strong organic revenue growth this quarter, benefitting from its global capabilities, unique end-to-end services, decarbonization and sustainable solutions, long-term client relationships and a strong public sector focus.

Q1 2022 revenue of $1,657.3 million , was up 6.8% compared to Q1 2021. SNCL Services had an organic revenue growth (1)(6) of 8.4% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, a higher growth rate than the Company's full year outlook range.

, was up 6.8% compared to Q1 2021. SNCL Services had an organic revenue growth of 8.4% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, a higher growth rate than the Company's full year outlook range. Primarily driven by an organic revenue growth (1)(6) of 10.0% in Engineering Services and 21.3% in Linxon.

of 10.0% in Engineering Services and 21.3% in Linxon. Q1 2022 Segment Adjusted EBIT was $126.7 million , representing a margin of 7.6%, slightly lower than the Company's full year outlook range. Increased market opportunities through our Pivoting to Growth Strategy led to elevated bidding and business development expenses, impacting margins in Q1 2022.

, representing a margin of 7.6%, slightly lower than the Company's full year outlook range. Increased market opportunities through our Pivoting to Growth Strategy led to elevated bidding and business development expenses, impacting margins in Q1 2022. Engineering Services Segment Adjusted EBIT of $85.2 million represents a margin of 7.5%.

represents a margin of 7.5%.

Engineering Services segment adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (1)(7) of 13.0%.

of 13.0%.

Nuclear Segment Adjusted EBIT of $34.3 million represents a margin of 14.8%.

represents a margin of 14.8%.

O&M Segment Adjusted EBIT of $11.7 million represents a margin of 8.6%.

represents a margin of 8.6%.

Linxon Segment Adjusted EBIT of $(4.5) million represents a margin of (3.0)%.

represents a margin of (3.0)%. Total SNCL Services backlog amounted to $11.2 billion as at March 31, 2022 , which included $1.5 billion of bookings in Q1 2022, representing a 0.94 booking-to-revenue ratio (1)(4) .

as at , which included of bookings in Q1 2022, representing a 0.94 booking-to-revenue ratio . Engineering Services backlog increased 6.7%, compared to March 31, 2021 , totaling $3.9 billion as at March 31, 2022 . Bookings in Q1 2022 totaled $1.2 billion , representing a 1.08 booking-to-revenue ratio(1)(4).

LSTK Projects







Q1 2022A Q1 2021A,B Revenue



214.4 245.8 Segment Adjusted EBIT



(30.5) (11.9) Backlog decrease



210.3 241.5 Backlog as at March 31



956.6 1,596.6

All figures in millions of dollars A For the three-month period ended March 31 B Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the new reportable segments effective as of January 1, 2022

The Company continues to execute its LSTK projects exit strategy.

The LSTK Projects segment backlog decreased by 18.0% during the quarter, as the Company continued to execute and progress on its last remaining LSTK projects. Backlog totaled $956.6 million as at March 31, 2022 , compared to $1.2 billion as at December 31, 2021 and to $1.6 billion as at March 31, 2021 .

as at , compared to as at and to as at . Q1 2022 Segment Adjusted EBIT was negative $30.5 million .

. Recognized $20.0 million in the quarter of previously disclosed $300 million * potential future additional financial risks to complete the projects.

in the quarter of previously disclosed * potential future additional financial risks to complete the projects.

Balance of negative Segment Adjusted EBIT mainly includes segment overhead costs needed to support the projects.

* Announced on March 3, 2022. See also the assumptions and methodology set out in Section 2.2 of the Company's 2021 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A") under the heading "How We Budget and Forecast Our Results", particularly but not limited to the Source of Variation titled "Unforeseen impacts related to ongoing and continued duration of COVID-19 pandemic" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this press release.

Capital







Q1 2022A Q1 2021A Revenue



16.4 21.7 Segment Adjusted EBIT



12.4 18.7 Backlog as at March 31



35.0 153.4

All figures in millions of dollars A For the three-month period ended March 31

The Q1 2022 Capital Segment Adjusted EBIT decrease was mainly due to the disposal of InPower BC G.P. in February 2022 and a lower contribution from certain other Capital investments. No dividend was received from Highway 407 ETR in Q1 2022 and Q1 2021.

Operating Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash used for operating activities amounted to $134.0 million in Q1 2022, compared to a net cash generated from operating activities of $5.6 million in Q1 2021. The negative operating cash flows in Q1 2022 were mainly due to operating cash outflows related to the LSTK projects, partially offset by operating cash inflows from SNCL Services.

in Q1 2022, compared to a net cash generated from operating activities of in Q1 2021. The negative operating cash flows in Q1 2022 were mainly due to operating cash outflows related to the LSTK projects, partially offset by operating cash inflows from SNCL Services. Net cash generated from operating activities in SNCL Services of $58.7 million in Q1 2022.

in Q1 2022. Cash and cash equivalents of $506.0 million as at March 31, 2022 .

as at . Recourse debt of $1.2 billion and limited recourse debt of $0.4 billion as at March 31, 2022 .

and limited recourse debt of as at . Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1)(5) of 2.3.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call / Webcast

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures and non-financial information do not have a standardized definition within International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and other issuers may define these measures differently and, accordingly, these may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Refer to the sections "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-Financial Information" and "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release. (2) Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-IFRS ratio based on adjusted net income (loss), itself a non-IFRS financial measure. (3) Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA, itself a non-IFRS financial measure. (4) Booking-to-revenue ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on contract bookings. (5) Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on net limited recourse and recourse debt at the end of a given period and Adjusted EBITDA of the corresponding trailing twelve-month period, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. (6) Organic revenue growth (contraction) is a non-IFRS ratio comparing organic revenue (which excludes foreign exchange and acquisition and divestiture impacts), itself a non-IFRS financial measure, between two periods. (7) Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue for the Engineering Services segment is a non-IFRS ratio based on Segment Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-Financial Information

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS. However, the following non‑IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures and non-financial information are used by the Company in this press release: Organic revenue growth (contraction), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders, Adjusted diluted EPS, Booking-to-revenue ratio, Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio, Segment adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio, Segment net revenue, Net limited recourse and recourse debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and Net limited recourse and recourse debt. Additional details for these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures and non-financial information can be found below and in Sections 6.4 and 9 of SNC-Lavalin's first quarter 2022 MD&A (which sections are incorporated by reference into this press release), filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.snclavalin.com under the "Investors" section. Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures and non-financial information do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, and certain supplementary financial measures and non-financial information provide additional insight into the Company's operating performance and financial position and certain investors may use this information to evaluate the Company's performance from period to period. However, these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, and certain supplementary financial measures and non-financial information have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, and certain supplementary financial measures and other non-financial information are presented separately for PS&PM, by excluding components related to Capital, as the Company believes that such measures are useful as these PS&PM activities are usually analyzed separately by the Company. Reconciliations and calculations of non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures are set forth below in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release.

Reconciliations and Calculations

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from PS&PM to IFRS net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from continuing operations



Q1 2022 Q1 2021

Before

Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Before

Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (In $) Net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from continuing operations (IFRS)



24.8 0.14



67.7 0.39 Restructuring and transformation costs 6.7 (1.6) 5.1

4.9 (1.1) 3.8

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 22.3 (4.7) 17.7

23.3 (4.3) 19.1

Gain on disposal of a Capital investment (4.3) (0.1) (4.4)

- - -

Gain on remeasurement of assets of disposal group classified as held for sale to fair value less cost to sell - - -

(0.5) - (0.5)

Total adjustments 24.7 (6.4) 18.4 0.10 27.7 (5.4) 22.4 0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders (non-IFRS)



43.1 0.25



90.1 0.51

















Net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from Capital



8.2 0.05



6.7 0.04 Gain on disposal of a Capital investment (4.3) (0.1) (4.4)

- - -

Total adjustments (4.3) (0.1) (4.4) (0.03) - - - - Adjusted net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from Capital (non-IFRS)



3.8 0.02



6.7 0.04

















Adjusted net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders from PS&PM (non-IFRS)



39.4 0.22



83.4 0.48

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income from continuing operations



Q1 2022 Q1 2021

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Net income from continuing operations 13.7 8.2 21.9 62.0 6.7 68.7 Net financial expenses 24.6 1.0 25.6 27.0 4.2 31.2 Income taxes 3.5 0.5 4.0 2.9 0.8 3.6 EBIT 41.8 9.7 51.5 91.8 11.7 103.5 Depreciation and amortization 41.7 - 41.7 44.6 - 44.6 Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 22.3 - 22.3 23.3 - 23.3 EBITDA 105.8 9.7 115.5 159.7 11.7 171.4 Restructuring and transformation costs 6.7 - 6.7 4.9 - 4.9 Gain on disposal of a Capital investment - (4.3) (4.3) - - - Gain on remeasurement of assets of disposal group classified as held for sale to fair value less cost to sell - - - (0.5) - (0.5) Adjusted EBITDA 112.6 5.3 117.9 164.1 11.7 175.8

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of dollars

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio



Q1 2022 Q1 2021

From PS&PM From Capital Total From PS&PM From Capital Total Revenue 1,871.7 16.4 1,888.1 1,798.0 21.7 1,819.7 EBIT to revenue ratio (in %) 2.2% 59.0% 2.7% 5.1% 53.7% 5.7% Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio (in %) 6.0% 32.6% 6.2% 9.1% 53.8% 9.7%

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated

Calculation of segment net revenue and segment adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services





Q1 2022 Revenue – Engineering Services

1,138.2 Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable directly from clients – Engineering Services

(255.4) Segment net revenue – Engineering Services

882.9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Engineering Services

114.9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio – Engineering Services (in %)

13.0%

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated

Calculation of organic revenue growth (contraction)



Q1 2022

Revenue Q1 2021A

Revenue Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisition /

Divestiture

impact Organic revenue

growth

(contraction) Engineering Services 1,138.2 1,049.6 88.6 (14.5) - 103.1 Nuclear 232.1 229.1 3.0 (1.6) - 4.5 O&M 136.5 141.6 (5.1) 0.1 - (5.2) Linxon 150.5 131.9 18.6 (7.8) - 26.5 Total – SNCL Services 1,657.3 1,552.3 105.1 (23.8) - 128.9

All figures in millions of dollars



Q1 2022

Revenue Q1 2021A

Revenue Variance Foreign

exchange

impact Acquisition /

Divestiture

impact Organic revenue

growth

(contraction) Engineering Services 1,138.2 1,049.6 8.4% (1.5)% - 10.0% Nuclear 232.1 229.1 1.3% (0.7)% - 2.0% O&M 136.5 141.6 (3.6)% 0.1% - (3.7)% Linxon 150.5 131.9 14.1% (7.2)% - 21.3% Total – SNCL Services 1,657.3 1,552.3 6.8% (1.7)% - 8.4%

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated A Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the new reportable segments effective as of January 1, 2022

Calculation of booking-to-revenue ratio



Q1 2022

Engineering Services Nuclear O&M Linxon Total SNCL Services Opening backlog 3,769.0 834.9 5,705.4 974.2 11,283.5 Plus: Contract bookings during the period 1,219.1 199.3 29.5 96.7 1,544.6 Less: Revenues from contracts with customers recognized during the period 1,127.0 232.0 136.5 150.5 1,646.0 Ending backlog 3,861.1 802.2 5,598.4 920.4 11,182.1 Booking-to-revenue ratio 1.08 0.86 0.22 0.64 0.94

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated

Calculation of net limited recourse and recourse debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio









March 31 2022 Limited recourse debt





400.0 Recourse debt





1,174.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents





506.0 Net limited recourse and recourse debt





1,068.0 Adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months)





467.1 Net limited recourse and recourse debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio





2.3

All figures in millions of dollars, except otherwise indicated

Forward-Looking Statements

Reference in this press release, and hereafter, to the "Company" or to "SNC-Lavalin" means, as the context may require, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates, or SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. or one or more of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates.

Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's or management's budgets, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the following: i) future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations; and iii) the expected additional impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the business and its operating and reportable segments as well as elements of uncertainty related thereto. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report Our Results"). If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, matters relating to: (a) ongoing and additional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) execution of the Company's "Pivoting to Growth Strategy" unveiled in September 2021; (c) fixed-price contracts or the Company's failure to meet contractual schedule, performance requirements or to execute projects efficiently; (d) remaining performance obligations; (e) contract awards and timing; (f) being a provider of services to government agencies; (g) international operations; (h) nuclear liability; (i) ownership interests in investments; (j) dependence on third parties; (k) supply chain disruptions; (l) joint ventures and partnerships; (m) information systems and data and compliance with privacy legislation; (n) competition; (o) professional liability or liability for faulty services; (p) monetary damages and penalties in connection with professional and engineering reports and opinions; (q) gaps in insurance coverage; (r) health and safety; (s) qualified personnel; (t) work stoppages, union negotiations and other labour matters; (u) extreme weather conditions and the impact of natural or other disasters and global health crises; (v) divestitures and the sale of significant assets; (w) intellectual property; * liquidity and financial position; (y) indebtedness; (z) impact of operating results and level of indebtedness on financial situation; (aa) security under the CDPQ Loan Agreement (as defined in the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A); (bb) dependence on subsidiaries to help repay indebtedness; (cc) dividends; (dd) post-employment benefit obligations, including pension-related obligations; (ee) working capital requirements; (ff) collection from customers; (gg) impairment of goodwill and other assets; (hh) the impact on the Company of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations and litigation settlements; (ii) further regulatory developments as well as employee, agent or partner misconduct or failure to comply with anti-corruption and other government laws and regulations; (jj) reputation of the Company; (kk) inherent limitations to the Company's control framework; (ll) environmental laws and regulations; (mm) global economic conditions; (nn) inflation; (oo) fluctuations in commodity prices; and (pp) income taxes.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on risks and uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the sections "Risks and Uncertainties", "How We Analyze and Report Our Results" and "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" in the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A and as updated in the first quarter 2022 MD&A, each filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR at www.sedar .com and on the Company's website at www.snclavalin.com under the "Investors" section.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any written or oral forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, together with its MD&A for the corresponding period, can be accessed on the Company's website at www.snclavalin.com and on www.sedar.com.

