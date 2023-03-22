MONTREAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a Public Assistance Grant Management Services contract by the State of Florida's Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to aid response to Hurricane Ian. The Company is managing disaster relief funding to help the community respond, recover and mitigate against future hazards.

"Our comprehensive knowledge of recovery and resiliency best practices combined with our extensive project management expertise enable us to advise various levels of government on how best to allocate budgets and expedite funding where most needed," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

Under the multi-year contract, SNC-Lavalin is supplying qualified personnel who are adeptly experienced with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) program to provide FDEM with comprehensive grant management services including technical assistance to grant applicants in various counties in the State.

"We are uniquely qualified to support FDEM due to our strong presence and depth of resources in Florida," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, US, LATAM, APAC and M&M, SNC-Lavalin. "For more than 30 years, we've been helping Floridians get back on their feet when disaster strikes. Our team has a breadth of experience administering all FEMA programs to maximize funds and advance support for local communities in need."

The Company has provided support to the State of Florida after every major storm and disaster since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. SNC-Lavalin has distributed over $50 billion in funding and facilitated oversight on more than 50,000 projects nationwide. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28, 2022, as a major Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 MPH. Hurricane damage estimates are expected to exceed $40 billion in the State.

The team is currently providing Florida with PA support for COVID-19 and is a leader in providing professional consulting services including FEMA Public Assistance, Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Assistance program support at all levels of government, from project initiation to closeout. SNC-Lavalin's strong emphasis on project management enables efficient and rapid response to extreme events that span from Colorado floods, California wildfires, northeast winter storms and severe weather along the Gulf Coast.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External communications, [email protected], [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553