MONTREAL, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 Common Shares over the twelve-month period commencing on March 8, 2023 and ending no later than March 7, 2024, representing 0.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. As of February 28, 2023, the Company had 175,554,252 Common Shares issued and outstanding, 121,475,273 of which made up the public float.

The Company believes that in the appropriate circumstances, the purchase of Common Shares may be an effective use of its funds and in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. All Common Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

The timing and amount of purchases under the NCIB are subject to management discretion based on various factors. These purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges or Canadian alternative trading systems, in accordance with the TSX's policy on normal course issuer bids, or otherwise as may be permitted by applicable securities laws and regulations. The price the Company will pay for any Common Shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, for purchases effected through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges or Canadian alternative trading systems.

During the period that the normal course issuer bid is outstanding, the Company does not intend to make purchases of its Common Shares other than by means of open market transactions or such other means as may be permitted by securities regulatory authorities from time to time and as applicable, including block purchases of Common Shares. The Company may also purchase shares privately from time to time after obtaining exemption orders from applicable securities regulatory authorities. Any such private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount from the prevailing market price, as provided in the exemption order.

The average daily trading volume of the Company's Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX over the last six completed calendar months was 366,932 ("ADTV"). Accordingly, under the TSX Rules and policies, the Company is entitled on any trading day to purchase up to 25% of the ADTV, which totals 91,733 Common Shares, for the next 12-month period of the normal course issuer bid. In excess of the daily 91,733 repurchase limit, the Company may also purchase, once a week, a block of Common Shares not owned by any insiders, which may exceed such daily limit, in accordance with the TSX Rules.

The last NCIB of the Company before the one launched today had commenced on June 6, 2018 and ended on June 5, 2019. The Company had received the approval of the TSX to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 1,500,000 Common Shares and did not purchase any.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Reference in this press release, and hereafter, to the "Company" or to "SNC-Lavalin" means, as the context may require, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements, or SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. or one or more of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements.

Certain statements included in this release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the normal course issuer bid of the Company and potential purchases of Common Shares by the Company thereunder, or any other future events or developments and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "goal", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the following: i) future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; and ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations. Specifically, there can be no assurance as to how many shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by the Company under its normal course issuer bid. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2022 annual management's discussion and analysis ("2022 Annual MD&A"), particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results". If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: a) epidemics, pandemics, including COVID-19, and other global health crises; (b) execution of the Company's "Pivoting to Growth Strategy" unveiled in September 2021; (c) fixed-price contracts or the Company's failure to meet contractual schedule, performance requirements or to execute projects efficiently; (d) backlog and contracts with termination for convenience provisions; (e) contract awards and timing; (f) being a provider of services to government agencies; (g) international operations; (h) nuclear liability; (i) ownership interests in investments; (j) dependence on third parties; (k) supply chain disruptions; (l) joint ventures and partnerships; (m) information systems and data and compliance with privacy legislation; (n) qualified personnel; (o) competition; (p) professional liability or liability for faulty services; (q) monetary damages and penalties in connection with professional and engineering reports and opinions; (r) gaps in insurance coverage; (s) health and safety; (t) work stoppages, union negotiations and other labour matters; (u) global climate change, extreme weather conditions and the impact of natural or other disasters; (v) divestitures and the sale of significant assets; (w) intellectual property; * liquidity and financial position; (y) indebtedness; (z) impact of operating results and level of indebtedness on financial situation; (aa) security under the CDPQ Loan Agreement (as defined in the Company's 2022 Annual MD&A); (bb) dependence on subsidiaries to help repay indebtedness; (cc) dividends; (dd) post-employment benefit obligations, including pension-related obligations; (ee) working capital requirements; (ff) collection from customers; (gg) impairment of goodwill and other assets; (hh) the impact on the Company of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations and dispute settlements; (ii) further regulatory developments as well as employee, agent or partner misconduct or failure to comply with anti-corruption and other government laws and regulations; (jj) reputation of the Company; (kk) inherent limitations to the Company's control framework; (ll) environmental laws and regulations; (mm) global economic conditions; (nn) inflation; (oo) fluctuations in commodity prices; and (pp) income taxes.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on risks and uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the sections "Risks and Uncertainties", "How We Analyze and Report Our Results" and "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" in the Company's 2022 Annual MD&A.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation.

SNC-Lavalin's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis and other relevant financial materials are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.snclavalin.com . These and other Company reports are also available on the website maintained by the Canadian Securities regulators at www.sedar.com .

