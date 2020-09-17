MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) provided Central Plateau Cleanup Company LLC (CPC Co) the Notice to Proceed on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the Hanford Site near Richland, Washington. CPC Co is an Amentum-led joint venture with Atkins Nuclear Secured, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, and Fluor. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at USD $10 billion over 10 years. This nuclear services contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partner and customer.

The Central Plateau Cleanup Contract will achieve end state closure of facilities, waste burial sites, and groundwater remediation in the river corridor of the Hanford Reservation along the Columbia River. The scope will also include decommissioning and dismantlement of several legacy facilities on the Central Plateau of the Hanford Reservation. CPC Co will manage waste disposition activities for the on-site disposal facility as well as off-site disposal operations.

"This contract demonstrates the strength of SNC-Lavalin's expertise in developing and carrying out decontamination and decommissioning plans of federal nuclear assets," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "We have a long history of working with the DOE to safely and economically cleanup nuclear facilities and are proud to support the DOE on achieving end state closure at the Hanford site."

The Central Plateau Cleanup Company brings the depth and breadth of three leading nuclear industry companies – Amentum, Fluor and Atkins – making it one of the largest and most experienced nuclear end state delivery teams assembled in the U.S. Department of Energy complex. With more than 100 years of combined nuclear experience, including 63 years at Hanford, these companies have collectively decommissioned 1,179 facilities and dispositioned more waste for the U.S. cleanup program than any other company.

For a related press release visit: https://bit.ly/3kmA27t

About Atkins Nuclear Secured

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract at Hanford, leads the teams managing the DUF6 plants in Portsmouth and Paducah and the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At Atkins Nuclear Secured, we safely deliver high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

