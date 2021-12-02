MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been commissioned by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to oversee the maintenance of Ireland's motorway and dual carriageway network.

Under an initial 5-year agreement, SNC-Lavalin will procure supervision, monitoring, audit, design, technical, advisory, and asset management services to maintain 844 km of motorways and dual carriageways in Dublin and the eastern seaboard area, and Cork and south/south-east of Ireland.

"SNC-Lavalin has a strong track record of managing assets and increasing value through these investments, particularly in the transportation sector, a key end market in which we are strongly positioned" said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "We can point to a rich portfolio of highways projects all over the world where we're helping clients to manage and maintain critical infrastructure by leveraging our global capabilities locally."

The work in Ireland is being carried out under the second generation of the Motorway Contracts Audit and Administration Services (MCAAS-2) program which focuses on asset management, repair and renewal.

"This appointment will see us build on the work undertaken over the last eight years as we continue to support TII in providing sustainable transport infrastructure which unlocks economic growth while respecting the environment," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin also led the first generation of MCAAS, having been appointed in 2013 to support the management of the entire motorway network.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

