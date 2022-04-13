MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a four-year advisory and engineering services contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support its offshore operations power project. A first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the project will power ADNOC's offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy.

"Our work with ADNOC on this significant project will support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces our commitment to work with our global clients on their net zero journeys," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Through our world-class engineering services and HVDC expertise, we will ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality, safety, and environmental standards to drive more efficiency and green impact."

The project, which is in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC's offshore operations by more than 30%, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available on the Abu Dhabi onshore power network. This will be achieved by developing two subsea HVDC-VSC links from onshore Alternating Current (AC) power substations to artificial islands. SNC-Lavalin's scope of work includes the design review of the converter stations, the submarine cables, integration with the onshore and offshore grid, as well as reviewing the implementation plans for HSE, Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) of contractors. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide supervision throughout the construction and commissioning phases. The project will be supported by the company's global HVDC Center of Excellence in Canada, and its regional expertise based in the Middle East.

"SNC-Lavalin's Canadian HVDC Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been active in the field for half a century," said Dale Clarke, CEO, Engineering Services, Canada at SNC-Lavalin. "This CoE has delivered close to 50 landmark projects across five continents and adapts each project to its unique environments."

SNC-Lavalin has a proven track record in delivering some of the most complex and challenging HVDC systems worldwide. The company's global team of expertise work with clients across the entire asset life cycle, ensuring – from development and design to project development and commissioning, to rehabilitation and end-of-life management – the utmost benefits of clean, effective and cost-effective power are realized.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital.

