MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2023 via webcast (the ''Meeting'') are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Withheld Gary C. Baughman 122,015,487 98.79 % 1,491,476 1.21 % Mary-Ann Bell 121,805,564 98.62 % 1,701,399 1.38 % Christie J.B. Clark 121,995,842 98.78 % 1,511,121 1.22 % Ian L. Edwards 122,028,227 98.80 % 1,478,736 1.20 % Ruby McGregor-Smith 116,836,836 94.60 % 6,670,127 5.40 % Steven L. Newman 121,967,024 98.75 % 1,539,939 1.25 % Robert Paré 122,155,893 98.91 % 1,351,070 1.09 % Michael B. Pedersen 122,074,690 98.84 % 1,432,273 1.16 % Benita M. Warmbold 120,893,633 97.88 % 2,613,330 2.12 % William L. Young 122,578,606 99.25 % 928,357 0.75 %



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under ''Investors'' and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

