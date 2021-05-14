MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2021 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 via live webcast online are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gary C. Baughman 123,431,040 99.11% 1,111,902 0.89% Mary-Ann Bell 123,134,819 98.87% 1,408,123 1.13% Christie J.B. Clark 122,625,327 98.46% 1,917,615 1.54% Isabelle Courville 122,128,178 98.06% 2,414,764 1.94% Ian L. Edwards 123,672,879 99.30% 870,063 0.70% Steven L. Newman 122,650,862 98.48% 1,892,080 1.52% Michael B. Pedersen 123,528,468 99.19% 1,014,474 0.81% Zin Smati 123,189,567 98.91% 1,353,375 1.09% Benita M. Warmbold 122,689,736 98.51% 1,853,206 1.49% William L. Young 123,619,826 99.26% 923,116 0.74%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under "Investors" and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

