SNC-Lavalin Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors Français
May 14, 2021, 17:05 ET
MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2021 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 via live webcast online are set out below.
According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Gary C. Baughman
|
123,431,040
|
99.11%
|
1,111,902
|
0.89%
|
Mary-Ann Bell
|
123,134,819
|
98.87%
|
1,408,123
|
1.13%
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
122,625,327
|
98.46%
|
1,917,615
|
1.54%
|
Isabelle Courville
|
122,128,178
|
98.06%
|
2,414,764
|
1.94%
|
Ian L. Edwards
|
123,672,879
|
99.30%
|
870,063
|
0.70%
|
Steven L. Newman
|
122,650,862
|
98.48%
|
1,892,080
|
1.52%
|
Michael B. Pedersen
|
123,528,468
|
99.19%
|
1,014,474
|
0.81%
|
Zin Smati
|
123,189,567
|
98.91%
|
1,353,375
|
1.09%
|
Benita M. Warmbold
|
122,689,736
|
98.51%
|
1,853,206
|
1.49%
|
William L. Young
|
123,619,826
|
99.26%
|
923,116
|
0.74%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under "Investors" and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com
SOURCE SNC-Lavalin
For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]
Share this article