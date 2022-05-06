SNACKS FROM THE SUN EXPANDS INTO WESTERN CANADA'S GOURMET SUPERMARKET CHAIN

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report it has rolled out its products into the snack section and the popular Urban Fare grocery stores. Urban Fare is a subsidiary of the Overwaitea Food Group (OFG) which operates more than 160 stores under the banners of Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods, Urban Fare, PriceSmart Foods, PriceSmart Foods International and Bulkley Valley Wholesale. The Urban Fare grocery chain tailors to a higher-end clientele having six prime locations, four located in downtown Vancouver and one each in Calgary and Kelowna.

Urban Fare will be offering select Snacks from the Sun products specifically; Salt & Vinegar, Original Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper. "Following our launch of the Snacks from the Sun brand in Canada, we are very pleased to have a trusted retail partner accept and support our brand, further securing confidence in our expansion plans," states CEO, Avtar Dhaliwal. "As consumer preferences shift towards healthier snacking it is encouraging to see that retailers are including more nutritious, better-for-you options in each department of the store."

"We are pleased to see each of our brands receiving such positive feedback and reception," said Cassidy McCord, CCO and director. "Offering our products in this premiere retail chain provides a gateway for Snacks from the Sun and a stamp of approval into the OFG verticals of over 160 stores. Obtaining shelf space in other OFG stores is a goal we will be focusing heavily on in the coming months." OFG is the largest chain headquartered in BC and the fifth largest food retailer by grocery sales value in Canada.

With healthy snacking becoming increasingly important to consumers, careful attention to nutrition and ingredients, along with the convenience and indulgence consumers expect in a snack will be essential to creating snacks that meet today's trends.

Snacks from the Sun plans to expand its product line throughout the various banners included in the Overwaitea Food Group, after having the Snacks from the Sun product line currently available in select Urban Fare retail locations.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

