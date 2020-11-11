SMPTE selects Engine Media's UMG Gaming for esports match operations

- Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers holding annual conference entitled "Game On"

- Final day features Rocket League match between RIT Esports and Team Liquid

- Engine Media Head of Esports and Business Development, Darcy Lorincz, speaks on Esports Architecture

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc.'s (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) UMG Gaming division has been selected to provide operational expertise to SMPTE during their annual conference, entitled SMPTE 2020,"Game On".

SMPTE has seized on the rise of esports as the overarching theme of their conference which has gone virtual this year. Capping the three-day conference will be an esports match between Rochester Institute of Technology Esports and Team Liquid on Rocket League.

UMG Gaming will provide all of the match operations to support this live-streamed event, available to conference participants from around the world and the general public. The match will take place at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, November 12 and can be viewed on SMPTEConnect's Twitch ( https://www.twitch.tv/smpteconnect ) and YouTube channels ( https://www.youtube.com/c/smpteconnect/ ).

On Thursday, Darcy Lorincz, (who previously served as Chief Operating Officer of UMG's parent company Engine Media until his appointment in early September as Head of Esports and Business Development for Engine Media), will conduct a break-out session entitled "The Magic Enabler: The Esports Architecture" where he will share insights on UMG's constantly evolving ecosystem.

He will focus on how UMG's platform is built to automate and integrate feed orchestration, data orchestration and output orchestration generating branded content while providing value to sponsors, publishers, affiliates and operators.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide technical and operational support and proven process to SMPTE for their virtual conference," said Lorincz.

"SMPTE has recognized that there is a significant cross-over between the world of movies and television and esports so it's forward-thinking of them to dedicate an entire day of their conference to educating their thousands of members on this topic."

SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists and engineers working together to drive the industry forward. The Society fosters a diverse and engaged membership from both the technology and creative communities, delivering educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibitions, informational blog posts, and the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

"Professional media technology, which is what SMPTE members care about, converges with esports technology at many intersections," explains Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE.

"Each year our annual conferences have a special, thematic day where we try to open minds and push boundaries. Esports was a natural topic to select this year and we are grateful for our partners for helping to make the exhibition match possible."

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have clients comprised of more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

About SMPTE®

SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists, and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The Society fosters a diverse and engaged membership from both the technology and creative communities, delivering vast educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibitions, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their career success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides a vital technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that allow the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education worldwide.

